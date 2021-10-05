CleanCo, a pioneering alcohol-free brand, arrives in the United States





The brand was founded in 2018, after entrepreneur Spencer Matthew noticed a lack of excellent … [+] alcohol-free options, especially those that could replace full-strength spirits.

CleanCo

CleanCo, one of the fastest growing alcohol-free spirits brands, is entering the US market, bringing its unique portfolio of alcohol-free rums, vodkas, gins and RTDs across the pond.

The US launch of UK brands is the first project for Demeter & CO, a new alcoholic beverage company led by Jim Clerkin, former Americas CEO of Mot Hennessy, and Jeff Menashe, founder and CEO of Demeter Advisory Group.

CleanCo was founded in 2018 after entrepreneur Spencer Matthew noticed a lack of great alcohol-free options, especially those that could replace full-strength spirits. Building on a complex distillation process designed to mimic the mouthfeel of standard spirits, the brand now offers a full line of full-strength, ABV-free alcohols, tequila (Clean T), gin, rum brown and flavored vodka, plus two different RTDs: rum and colas and gin tonics. Canned options will reach the United States in 2022.

The brand is on track to sell 50,000 9-liter cases in the UK and US in 2021.

The fact that Demeter & Co, an alcoholic beverage company, is launching with a zero-proof brand underlines the strength of the alcohol-free category.

Citing data from Nielsen, the non-alcoholic and low-ABV sector has seen an impressive 506% growth since 2015, with other data anticipating the non-alcoholic sector (including soft drinks) to reach $ 280 million in revenue this year. year. In the United States alone, beverage analytics company IWSR predicts sales of spirits with no and low will reach a staggering $ 1 billion by 2025. Sales projections for the global global category with no and low are expected. reach $ 74 billion in 2025, which is equivalent to 6.2% of the world’s alcoholic beverages. The category’s annual growth is expected to reach 7.1% by 2025.

The younger generation wants to spend their money on experiences they will remember, Matthew says. There are more exciting things to do than get drunk. It’s also a generational shift, with the rise of social media awareness becoming the mainstream. I think most people are paying more attention to their health than they were a few years ago. CleanCo is not anti-alcohol, but I think everyone can understand or at least be interested in drinking less alcohol.

Overall, non-alcoholic products overtake the low-alcohol segment. In ten key markets, the non-alcoholic category grew by + 4.5% in 2019 and 2020, while the low blood alcohol segment decreased by -5.5%.

Citing data points, our research showed that consumers, especially younger drinkers, didn’t stop drinking, but moved towards moderation and alternatives to alcohol, Clerkin explains.

Entering a new market has its learning curves. were targeting a completely different audience in North America, Matthews says. Targeted people who really enjoy drinking alcohol, people who want to stay outside and have more fun. It’s a different message from our initial launch in the UK, which focused on socialism and then moderation.

There is a new cultural vibe, Menashe says.

While gin, arguably England’s flagship spirit, has been the focus of UK marketing efforts, CleanCo will focus on tequila in the North American market.

There is no better category to capture the imagination of consumers, think about how to integrate the role of liquid and connect people around a lifestyle. Tequila did it so well as a category, Menashe says. The spirit has a presence here not only as a great product for sipping, but as something that holds up well in traditional cocktails.

The tequila category has seen tremendous growth during the pandemic, increasing + 46% from 2020. Patron specifically saw a + 52% increase in volume growth since mid-March 2020, while Codigo recorded growth rates of 94% year-on-year.

Led by Clerkin and Menashe, Demeter & Co will primarily build brands from scratch and bring new brands, like CleanCo, to the US market.

By using the most advanced consumer information, in which we have invested a lot, we will find spaces and new opportunities, says Clerkin via Zoom. The company has partnered with Southern Glazer to distribute CleanCo and Demeter & Cos future brand stable.

CleanCo has a dual distribution strategy, direct to consumer and wholesale, Menashe explains. This is interesting for us because they are investing in a digitally driven strategy that we believe in. We’re also excited that Southern Glazers, the world’s largest distributor of alcoholic beverages, is also seeing the time for the NA category.

With Demeter & Co, we want to build brands that move the culture forward, like Clean Co is, says Clerkin. The industry has been very good to us. We now want to work with people we respect tremendously and want to change the way we build a business.

Simply put, we want to leave our mark in industry and in culture, says Menashe.

