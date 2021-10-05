FCC issues order on safety reviews ahead of US-China engagement





The Federal Communications Commission unanimously rejected requests from telecom operators seeking to evade regulations designed to protect U.S. supply chains from foreign adversaries based on the location of their operations and the classification of certain equipment such as commercial.

We reject USTelecom’s request to remove Network Operations Center (NOC) facilities from the definition of “home communications infrastructure,” the FCC wrote in a final document to implement new rules for their. approval of entities operating in the United States with some level of foreign investment or control.

The committee voted Thursday on the ordinance that sets out a series of questions that companies with at least 5% foreign ownership will need to answer when applying for FCC licenses. Applicants will be required to submit extensive personally identifiable information for all non-U.S. Individuals with access to submarine cable facilities, among other information.

USTelecom, the leading trade association for the telecommunications industry, argued that this information would change too quickly and be difficult to obtain given the laws of some foreign jurisdictions. The NOCs of this group located abroad should not be considered as national critical infrastructures and therefore should not be applicable under the new rule. The FCC disagreed.

While an NOC can be located outside of the United States, a foreign NOC can control an entity’s home communications infrastructure and is therefore appropriately included in this definition, the agency wrote. Information regarding an NOC located outside of the United States, including information regarding the persons and entities with access to that NOC, is essential information for assessing the national security and law enforcement concerns of the NOC. foreigner.

According to ex parte documents leading up to the vote, USTelecom also requested exemptions for standard commercial equipment described in the Submarine Cable Licensing Rule to apply more broadly to applications involving land and wireless station licenses. common operators.

At a press conference after Thursday’s vote, FCC officials said the final order did not include such substantive changes.

These aspects of the FCC’s ruling could have implications for other information and communications technology providers, such as major cloud providers like Microsoft and other big tech companies, while the United States promote a strict approach with China to resume trade negotiations with Beijing.

For too long, China’s lack of adherence to global trade standards has undermined the prosperity of Americans and others around the world, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday during an address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. We will use the full range of tools at our disposal and develop new tools as needed to defend US economic interests against harmful policies and practices.

Among the areas of contention is the security of intellectual property, which U.S. officials say China acquires through cyber attacks and by further intertwining state-backed companies with U.S. companies through mergers or financial investments.

The Defense Department’s Cyber ​​Security Maturity Model certification initiative is a high-profile example of the U.S. government’s efforts to tackle alleged theft of intellectual property from China. Like the FCC rule for submarine cables, the CMMC rules exclude contracts made only for off-the-shelf commercial equipment, or COTS. And like the telecommunications companies have done with the FCC, the big tech companies have called for a broader application of these exceptions.

The Information Technology Industry Council, or ITI, which represents more than 70 major tech companies, has also advocated for DOD officials to waive the requirement for companies that have already obtained security certifications for standards such as those proposed. by the International Organization for Standardization, or ISO.

But certification to ISO standards can be obtained from accreditation bodies around the world, including China, and officials like National Security Agency cybersecurity director Rob Joyce and other security professionals. cybersecurity points to the growing use of commercial equipment as a vector for cyber attacks. A renewed engagement with China also comes after a massive attack on Microsoft Exchange servers, which the company links to Beijing.

Senior administration officials briefing reporters on plans to resume talks with China on Sunday highlighted engagement with European allies as one of the main differences between his approach and that of former President Donald Trump . They noted agreements to review and enforce limits on foreign investment, among a host of other commitments to align with trade and technology policies.

European officials have reportedly refused to associate a new US-EU Trade and Technology Council with China. The rapprochement of the United States and Europe could arguably mean stricter enforcement by tech companies on issues like competition and consumer protection, but according to ITI, TTC was their idea.

The ITI proposed and supported the creation of the TTC, said Robert Strayer, ITI’s executive vice president for policy, after the first council meeting on Wednesday. We congratulate the United States and the EU on taking this important step and appreciated the opportunity to participate in the inaugural meeting today.

An ITI press release in reaction to the board’s commitments highlighted the group’s efforts in January to form the board and its near-term goals for the forum. One of those goals was for the US and the EU to commit to basing regulatory or procurement requirements on international voluntary, industry-led technical standards.

This will be particularly important to facilitate prospective international regulatory compatibility in areas where governments necessarily depend on technical standards to fully harness and inform the benefits of new technologies (e.g. artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data portability , IoT products, sustainability and climate), the association said.

According to the White House, the council identified a common interest in using voluntary and multi-stakeholder initiatives to complement regulatory approaches in certain areas related to data governance and technology platforms, including on the role of infrastructure and services. cloud.

But White House officials in Sunday’s call stressed that administrations are focused on securing the supply chain against foreign influence, and Europe committing to similar efforts, including through common principles for investment screening and export controls.

We have carefully monitored Chinese direct investment in the United States through the [Committee for Foreign Investment in the United States] process, said a senior administration official.

Thursday’s FCC ruling cited an agreement with a committee made up of representatives from the departments of homeland security, justice, defense and others, including intelligence agencies, which also make up CFIUS. This body commonly known as Team Telecom when it informs the FCC’s decisions will have the final say at the national level on how to manage supply chain security by controlling foreign investment.

Committee staff [stated] that submarine cables are critical US infrastructure and that applicants must provide personal information and other details about non-US individuals with access to US or foreign facilities (e.g., cable landing stations, network operating centers, etc.) related to the submarine cable as necessary for the Committee’s analysis of national security and law enforcement. We agree, wrote the FCC. We also agree with Committee staff that cable submarine operators should have access control policies in place for these critical facilities that will allow them to provide details of who has access to their facilities, which they are located in the United States or in a foreign country. .

For some, these concerns should also apply in the case of certain providers of off-the-shelf commercial services, regardless of foreign ownership.

Listen, companies make software. It is incredibly complex. There are millions of lines of code. Mistakes are made. It happens, it is expected. But when it happens 100 times a month, and when it happens critically, where 70% of errors are critical and we … look at these critical vulnerabilities being exploited, over and over and over and over again by adversaries, that is shocking to me, a former FBI official told Nextgov about attacks via Microsoft products.

This technology is prevalent all over the world, throughout the US government, it is constantly being exploited and no one is talking about it, the former FBI official said. I do not understand.

The former official pointed to the hundreds of engineers at Microsoft physically based in China and expressed disbelief that US officials did not further link the security risk involved. Microsoft isn’t the only big company with such connections to China, but former DHS chief Paul Rosenzweig recently escalated concerns about Microsoft in particular, due to what he called a risk. monoculture within the federal government.

CFIUS’s deliberations on related issues could also set a precedent for other government agencies such as the Federal Procurement Security Council led by the Office of Management and Budget and DHS, which is trying to determine how to more fully secure the supply chain for information and communications technologies.

It might be some time before it becomes clear whether the new US-EU TTC will succeed in bringing the US and EU together where previous iterations of the forum have failed. For now, the action of a united commission suggests that cloud providers, as well as the rest of the information and communications technology ecosystem, can soon expect to learn more about the FCC. .

Our work here is obviously far from over, Brendan Carr, the main FCC Republican, said ahead of the committee votes. We need to close the gap in our equipment authorization process to ensure that equipment from entities that pose a risk to national security will no longer qualify for FCC approval, and we need to continue our review of all threats to the security of our communications infrastructure, whether these threats originate from operators or providers of services, hardware or software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2021/10/fcc-issues-order-security-reviews-ahead-us-china-engagement/185838/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos