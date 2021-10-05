FCDO Minister Milling Attends Annual OECD Ministerial Meeting





For her first overseas visit since her appointment as FCDO Minister in September, Amanda Milling will attend the OECD’s Annual Ministerial Meeting today at its Paris headquarters.

The high-level forums are attended by members of the Organization and the Ministers of Finance, Economics, Foreign Affairs, Trade and other government ministries from partner countries and representatives of other international organizations.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021, the OECD has served as an effective international group for like-minded market-based democracies to work together and find solutions to the most pressing economic problems.

The UK was one of the founding member countries of the OECD in 1961 and since its formation has played an important role in significantly improving living standards in all parts of the world.

The two-day forum, held from October 5th to 6th, will be held with the theme of Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future, chaired by the United States, and vice-chairpersons Korea and Luxembourg.

Secretary Milling will attend a Shared Values ​​session chaired by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The UK intervention will address climate change ahead of close engagement with the UK, the G7 presidency, the Indo-Pacific region and the UK Integration Review to host COP26 next month.

Prior to the ministerial meeting, Secretary Milling said:

As a founding member of the OECD 60 years ago, the UK played a pivotal role in finding solutions to key global challenges and working with international partners to support sustainable growth in developed as well as emerging economies.

The Ministerial Meeting will be an opportunity to further explore cooperation among OECD member countries on the climate crisis, accelerate the transition to net zero and build inclusive digital transformation for all.

The Minister will also attend sessions promoting the UK’s COP26 and Climate Goals for Building a Green Future and Net Zero Sessions. She will participate in discussions about building an inclusive digital future focused on closing the digital divide between women and the underprivileged. She will also attend trade facilitation sessions for both, focusing on resolving issues posed to the international trade system.

Amanda Milling was appointed FCDO Asia Minister on September 15, and has a portfolio of ministers covering Economy, Cooperation and Growth.

background

The UK Delegation (UKDEL), based in Paris, represents the UK in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The OECD Ministerial Council, which runs from 5 to 6 October, is the second part of the annual meeting between member countries. Part 1 took place virtually on 31 May and 1 June, marked the OECD leadership transition and reflected lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and shared priorities for short-term recovery.

The UK will host the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021. The Climate Talks will bring together heads of state, climate experts and activists to agree on joint action to combat climate change.

The British government announced on March 16 an integrated review of security, defense, development and foreign policy.

