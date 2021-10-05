98th OPCW Executive Board





President,

The UK is working to keep the OPCW informed of developments related to the use of chemical weapons in Salisbury in 2018. On September 21, 2021, British police and prosecutors announced that they had pleaded guilty to taking part in the poisoning of a third individual, Denis Sergeev. Sergeev, like the other two suspects, is a member of the Military Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

The allegations are the result of an ongoing independent police investigation into the use of chemical weapons by the Novichok group on British soil. A coroner investigation into the death of Dawn Sturgess after exposure to Novichok in Amesbury in July 2018 is also ongoing. This independent process is being conducted by Lady Hallett, a former Judge of Appeals.

The attack killed British citizens and recklessly put the lives of many more at risk. The United Kingdom again requests that Russia fulfill its obligations to this Convention and to this Organization. We again urge Russia to fully declare its possession of chemical weapons and work with the OPCW to destroy them.

President,

Independent laboratory analysis confirmed that Agent Novichok was also used to poison Alexey Navalny on the territory of the Russian Federation in August 2020. The Russian Federation must fully disclose the circumstances surrounding the attack.

President,

The UK would like to thank the Technical Secretariat for providing a briefing on Syria on 30 September 2021. What is clear from these briefings and monthly reports is that Syria continues to ignore its obligations under the Convention. Can’t continue.

Syria must issue visas for employees of the Technical Secretariat without hindrance or delay in accordance with the requirements of this Commission. Syria must also explain why it is contrary to the directives of the Technical Secretariat. The cylinders identified as evidence of a Douma chemical weapons attack were moved about 60 kilometers from where they were supposed to be stored and then destroyed. While the regime deliberately avoids telling the organization the full truth about its chemical weapons program, this board must conclude that Syria prefers not to respect its treaty obligations.

President,

In the face of these challenges, it is the duty of all Parties to ensure that the OPCW has the resources it needs to carry out its mission. Recognizing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on all activities, the UK welcomes the stated commitment to return to the agreed level of 241 Article 6 investigations in 2024. The UK has proposed programs and budgets for 2022 and 2023. We know the UK can support the proposal in the Board of Directors, with nominal growth remaining at zero over the long term, putting pressure on the organization’s ability. The effective functioning of OPCW, including providing effective capacity-building support, depends on the timely and full payment of assessed contributions. The UK encourages all Parties to fulfill this obligation.

President,

This board of directors meets again amid the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (global pandemic). We expect restrictions to continue to be relaxed. The UK welcomes Germany’s initiative to ensure continuity of OPCW business in emergency situations and urges other countries to join the agreement on the proposal.

President,

This Executive Committee has an important task of considering the re-election of Arias Secretary-General. The UK warmly welcomes the candidate for a second term for Secretary-General and will join the other Councils in making positive nominations to the meeting. DG Arias can be confident of the UK’s full support now and in the future.

The next few years are very important for the organization. The new Chemistry and Technology Center should enable the Technical Secretariat to not only strengthen the knowledge base that supports verification, but also build ongoing international cooperation and support proposals that meet the needs of the Parties. As we look at the disappearance of declared stockpiles and the review meeting, we should celebrate that success. But we must also ensure that the Organization has a strong vision for the future and the ability to implement it on behalf of all Parties. The UK will play a full and constructive role in these discussions.

Thank you, Chairman.

