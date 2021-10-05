Adams: the United States was “just a little naive” in the first qualifiers





by: RONALD BLUM, Associated Press

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 / 7:09 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 4, 2021 / 7:09 PM EDT

Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, right, celebrates the goal with teammates Amadou Haidara, left, and Tyler Adams during the German Bundseliga soccer match between Leipzig and Vfl Bochum, at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany on Saturday October 2 2021. (Jan Woitas / dpa via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Tyler Adams admits American players weren’t quite ready last month for the physical and quick start to CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, where Central American pitches can be dry and bumpy, and intimidating atmospheres.

Maybe we were just a little naive and didn’t really know what to expect, and that’s why we had to use those first three games as a learning process, he said on Monday after his arrival from Germany for the second round of three qualifiers. It was only one training, but at the end of the day you can tell the group is focused. … Just that play-by-play mentality.

The United States started with a 0-0 draw in El Salvador, a 1-1 draw at home against Canada, and trailed in Honduras before scoring four goals in the second half for a 4-1 victory.

The 13th-ranked Americans will face No.59 Jamaica on Thursday night at the new Q2 Stadium in the United States’ first qualifying game in Texas, then meet in Panama, ranked 68th on Sunday, and host No.44 Costa Rica on Sunday. October 13 on Lower.com. Field in Columbus Ohio, another new location.

Defender John Brooks was removed from the roster on Monday due to a back problem and joined star striker Christian Pulisic (ankle), midfielder Gio Reyna (hamstring) and defender Tim Ream (problem family) on the button.

Players who had played in Europe with their clubs on Sunday still arrived on Monday and missed practice at the St Davids Performance Center.

With just two days off between games, Adams was one of two Americans to play the 270 minutes last month, joined by defenseman Miles Robinson. At 22 from Wappinger, New York, who is with RB Leipzig, Adams regretted looking too far last month.

I remember, even myself, I once said, “Let’s get nine points in the window.” Let’s focus on each game and what we need to do to win each game. And then I think it’s going to set us up for the best success.

Seventeen leftovers from last month are joined by DC United winger Paul Arriola, Columbus forward Gyasi Zardes, Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah and Lille forward Tim Weah, who have recovered from their injuries.

Venice midfielder Gianluca Busio and Mallorca striker Matthew Hoppe have been added alongside Tenerife right-back Shaq Moore, Hoffenheim defender Chris Richards and Heracles midfielder Luca de la Torre.

It’s about the players, it’s about the staff, so that we can really manage every moment, ”said Arriola. A lot of these guys played in the last one in the last round of games. So they have some experience. They know what to expect. They know what the away games are like. They know what home games look like. We all know how important this is to all of us in this country.

Notes: Adams and Arriola did not express an opinion on the American Football Federation’s proposal that American men forgo some of the FIFA World Cup prize money passed on as a bonus by USSF. The federation proposed that men and women agree in collective bargaining to add their bonus payments and divide them to thwart FIFA giving far more bonus money to men than to women.

__

More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news10.com/sports/adams-us-was-just-a-little-bit-naive-in-early-qualifiers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos