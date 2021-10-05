Animal Breeding: UK Supply Chain Crisis, Meat Factory Workers Exploitation and Billie Eilishs Cop26 Petition | Agriculture





New Investigation of Farm Animals

We have conducted an astonishing study of Europe’s multi-billion-pound meat industry, uncovering how this industry has become a global hotspot for outsourced labor and employing thousands of workers through subcontractors, agencies and bogus cooperatives for inferior salaries and conditions. Hired.

Reporters Ella McSweeney and Holly Young have interviewed workers and insiders across the UK and EU over the past six months. They report that thousands of workers have migrated from some countries, some being precariously employed, earning 40% to 50% less than workers in the same factories.

This system is sick all over Europe. Enrico Somaglia, deputy secretary-general of the European Federation of Food, Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions, said meat is cheap and is based on exploitation of labor.

Investigation reveals how migrant workers support Ireland’s 4 billion (3.4 billion) meat industry. Investigation of conditions for temporary workers in meat factories, the largest European meat exporter in the Netherlands; They then asked if other countries would follow in the footsteps of Denmark, which has secured adequate salaries and conditions within the industry.

news from around the world

An Italian farmer who produces Grana Padano cheese has been fined nearly 10,000 after an animal rights group released a video showing the unimaginable neglect of a dairy farm. The video sparked inspections by police and official veterinarians who found multiple violations of animal welfare regulations. In a statement, the industry group Grana Padano Protection Consortium said that while animal welfare is not accountable under the law, it has long argued that dairy farming should apply best practices. The consortium added that the incident does not represent the Grana Padano production chain.

During June 5, at least 651,000 farm animals died, more than 500 were killed and wildfires related to Heat Dome that settled in western Canada and the northwestern United States. The extreme weather is unprecedented, but animal welfare groups say more action should have been taken to protect the animals. Industry and farmers say producers are preparing for the heat wave.

Consumers are encouraged to purchase eggs of different sizes after research on laying hens reveals huge animal welfare concerns. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen examined 4,800 hens and found that nearly 4,100 had fractured keels (parts of the bird’s breastbone). They concluded that fractures occurred because hens were bred smaller while laying larger eggs, a global problem found in almost all production systems, including organic and grazing birds.

President Moon Jae-in loves dogs, and there are several at the Blue House, including one rescued after taking office. Photo: Blue House handout/EPA

President Moon Jae-in proposed a ban on eating dogs in Korea, the Blue House said. Meat has long been a part of Korean cuisine and is believed to be eaten by about a million dogs annually. However, as more and more people, including the president, keep dogs as companions, consumption has decreased and it is taboo among the younger generation.

Farmer ownership of the word meat has been challenged in an Australian Senate investigation into food labeling. The investigation, chaired by Senator and former butcher Susan McDonald, is investigating whether labeling should be changed to better identify plant-based products. McDonald’s said manufacturers of meat substitutes should not trade for outdated names for animal protein and should instead come up with their own terminology.

news from england

The government has announced it will issue up to 10,500 temporary UK visas for truck drivers and poultry workers to alleviate the supply chain crisis. Pig producers have warned that supply chain problems may force livestock to be slaughtered and disposed of.

Felicity Lawrence argued that the continuing deteriorating conditions of supply chain jobs such as slaughterhouses and meat factories have made the UK shortage inevitable.

Changes to agricultural regulations allowing field trials of gene-edited crops in the UK have been announced by the government. This will also follow plans in the UK to make gene editing more available in crops and potentially animals.

A single case of BSE has been identified on a farm in Somerset. Infected animals died and were removed from farms, the Animal and Plant Health Service added, adding that there have been five confirmed cases of BSE in the UK since 2014. It poses no risk to the food chain and the public.

Billie Eilish signed a letter urging world leaders to make livestock on the agenda at the Cop26 summit. Photo: Leah Toby/Getty

At the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, 18 celebrities, including musician Billie Eilish and actress Alicia Silverstone, signed a letter urging world leaders on the impact of livestock farming on the climate crisis. Meanwhile, Labor MPs have argued that most livestock farming will be phased out over the next 20 years as the UK must meet its net-zero target. The UK meat sector has made progress on its ambitions to reduce carbon emissions and food waste, according to a new report from charity Wrap.

Share your stories and feedback

Thanks to everyone who reached out with their thoughts on the series. In our survey of working conditions in European meat factories, many readers, including Peter Dempsey, said: Nothing has changed. Another reader said: The title of this series could be people who actually farm.

Contact [email protected] to share your views or to share your experiences and stories within the agricultural industry.

