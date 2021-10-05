As the United States heads into a debt crisis, what does McConnell want?





WASHINGTON In March 2006, as the government approached dangerously close to default, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the second Republican, told Bush’s White House that he lacked two votes to raise the legal limit on federal borrowing. .

Andrew H. Card Jr., then White House chief of staff, began working on phones. He quickly found two Democrats ready to break ranks and vote to put the legislation above. But Mr. McConnell was waiting for something else, hoping to get concessions from President George W. Bush as a price for uniting Republicans around lifting the limit.

I don’t need your fucking votes, he called out to Mr. Card. He raised the debt ceiling with Republicans only.

Mr Card never learned what the Leader of the Senate wanted, but he tells the story for a reason: Mr McConnell has long used the periodic need to increase the government’s borrowing limit as a leverage to achieve political victory, as did the leaders of both sides.

But two weeks before a potentially catastrophic default, Mr McConnell has yet to reveal what he wants, telling President Biden in a letter Monday: We don’t have a list of demands.

Instead, he seems intent on wreaking political havoc for Democrats while isolating himself and other Republicans from an issue that has the potential to divide them.

Mr McConnell said the government should not be allowed to stop paying its debts; he also said he would not let any Republican vote to increase the limit, while repeatedly trying to prevent Democrats from doing it themselves. Instead, he prescribed a way forward for Democrats: use a complicated budget process known as reconciliation to bypass a Republican obstruction he refuses to lift.

When asked what he wanted, that was his response: as I have been saying for two months, I want them to do it through reconciliation.

Republicans’ tough debt ceiling tactics are nothing new. The clashes of 1995 and 1996 paralyzed the government, but also helped push for an agreement on a balanced budget. A new Republican House majority in 2011 pushed the government so close to default that Standard & Poors lowered the once unassailable US debt rating, but it also produced the Budget Control Act, which cut spending for years.

The 2006 showdown was used by both sides as an object lesson. Mr. McConnell pointed this out to show that partisanship is nothing new; Among the negative votes on increasing the debt ceiling that year were Senators Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Barack Obama. Democrats point to what they say is the most obvious lesson: They let the vote go by a narrow majority, unblocked.

The same goes for the partisan debt ceiling hikes voted in May 2003 and November 2004, which, like the 2006 vote, were put in place by a procedural maneuver that required the consent of every Democrat who then voted against. .

This year has been different: Republicans obstructed a measure to raise the debt ceiling and maintain government funding. On Wednesday, they should block another measure, voted by the House, which does only one thing: raise the debt ceiling.

There is no negotiation, said Senator Angus King of Maine, a moderate independent. They stamp their feet and say no.

He added: This is a qualitatively new level of irresponsibility.

With no overt political demands to be met as a price for cooperation, Democrats say chaos is the point or at least a vague hope that the latest legislative crisis will somehow undermine their ability to filling in unrelated parts of Mr Bidens’ agenda, in particular a sweeping bill to tackle climate change and reweave the unraveling social safety net.

Democrats are planning another tax and spending spree without any Republican contributions or support, McConnell wrote on Monday. Bipartism is not a switch that President Pelosi and Chief Schumer can turn on to borrow money and turn off to spend it.

Since the switch is currently off, he says, Democrats have only one way forward: the Senate Budget Committee must produce a resolution with instructions to raise the debt ceiling, which must then pass through the House and Senate and resist a barrage of hostile amendments. . Then the House must draft and vote on a separate bill to lift the debt ceiling, which would then go to the Senate, where it could not be obstructed but would have to survive a wave of votes again. politically difficult. Any proposal could be considered, and if one were adopted, the measure would be forcibly returned to the House.

And they have 14 days to do so.

Democrats are left to boil over the tactics of their opponents.

McConnell is singularly focused on gaining control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm election, period, said Senator Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland and longtime budget expert. For him, that means using every tactic at his disposal to defeat President Biden, even if it hurts the country.

Another factor could be at play: Mr McConnell cannot control his membership and is reluctant to risk the wrath of voters at the Republican base. Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri have made no secret of their presidential ambitions, with uncompromising positions that appeal to the grassroots.

Even if Mr McConnell wanted to allow an increase in the debt ceiling to result in a majority vote, a single senator could delay action. And 10 Republicans would be needed to cut a filibuster run by Mr. Cruz or Mr. Hawley; these votes might be hard to come by.

Sen. Roy Blunt, Republican from Missouri, said 40 or 45 Republicans would be willing to accept a debt ceiling increase in a vote, as long as they didn’t have to vote publicly. The problem, he said, is the other five.

Understanding the US Debt Ceiling Card 1 of 8

What is the debt limit? The debt limit is a cap on the total amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow through US Treasury bills and savings bonds to meet its financial obligations. Because the United States has budget deficits, it has to borrow huge sums of money to pay its bills.

When will the debt ceiling be exceeded? Technically, the United States reached its debt limit at the end of July. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has since used extraordinary measures to delay a default. Yellen warned of the catastrophic consequences if the debt limit was not raised before a default, which the Treasury estimated would occur on October 18.

What are these consequences? Ms Yellen told Congress that inaction could lead to a self-inflicted economic recession and financial crisis. She also said Social Security payments could be delayed, soldiers wouldn’t know when their paychecks were coming, and interest rates on credit cards, car loans and mortgages would rise.

How much debt does the United States currently have? The national debt now stands at $ 28.43 trillion, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundations live tracker. The borrowing limit is set at $ 28.4 trillion, leaving the government with negligible leeway.

Why is the United States limiting its borrowing? According to the Constitution, Congress must authorize borrowing. The debt limit was instituted at the start of the 20th century, so the Treasury did not need to seek authorization every time it needed to issue bonds to pay bills.

Are other countries doing this? Denmark also has a debt limit, but it is set at such a high level that increasing it is usually not a problem. Most other countries don’t. In Poland, public debt cannot exceed 60% of gross domestic product.

Why is it so difficult to raise the debt ceiling? For many years raising the debt ceiling was routine. But as the political environment has become more polarized, Congress has played an increasingly dangerous political game on the debt ceiling.

Would it be a good idea to remove the debt limit? It often seems that the risk of accidental default outweighs any tax liability that debt limits encourage. However, it would take an act of Congress to remove the debt limit, and finding a deal is never easy.

It must be everyone, Mr Blunt said, predicting that the debt ceiling vote on Wednesday would be obstructionist again.

Hawaii Democrat Senator Brian Schatz seemed almost relieved that Mr. McConnell failed to put Democrats in a position to give in to the demands of Conservative politics to avoid a congressional economic catastrophe.

I’ve learned over the years that we can’t negotiate on things like whether or not to destroy the economy, Mr Schatz said, adding that US politics have gone mad because a party has gone mad.

With each passing day, the crisis becomes more and more inevitable. Every day that Democrats refuse to give in to Mr McConnell’s demands to use the reconciliation process, it becomes all the more difficult for the maneuver to be completed in time to avoid default. And every day Democrats demand that Republicans blink their eyes, they respond that Democrats are to blame for not using the process when they had the time.

You still have time before you get to the edge of the cliff, Mr Card said of the current debt ceiling clash. And this time must be used for dialogue.

How will it end? One option Mr Van Hollen said Democrats might have no choice but to pursue is to change the filibuster rules so that increasing the borrowing limit, and any future increase, can be adopted with 50 votes.

Mr King, who was reluctant to change the rules, said he had to agree.

I have been very reluctant for nine years to change the filibuster rule, especially when it comes to politics, but it has nothing to do with politics, he said. It’s about keeping the United States and the world out of what could be a serious recession.

Emily Cochrane contributed reporting.

