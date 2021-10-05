As the supply chain crisis deepens, UK companies raise prices at a record pace and car sales plummet | business





British companies raised prices at the fastest rate on record last month as the energy crisis and workforce shortage hit the economy and boosted inflation.

Severe supply constraints have raised inflationary pressures over the past month, and services sector companies reported the slowest growth in new orders since March (after winter closures).

The sharp rise in fuel, energy and staff costs was passed on to customers in September, and the rate of price charged to inflation accelerated sharply to its highest level since data began in July 1996.

This is according to the latest IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI, a scrutiny that tracks the economy.

Service sector companies noted that supply problems, higher shipping costs and increased payrolls all added to inflationary pressures as customer demand recovered.

This can show that companies are raising salaries to attract and retain employees. It also suggests that transportation problems caused by soaring gasoline prices, persistent delays in transportation and a shortage of HGV drivers are driving up costs.

Many service companies attributed the decline in new orders to staff shortages, supply issues and the end of stamp duty vacation (spurring the housing market).

Some companies, particularly in the hospitality sector, have reported reduced activity due to supply chain disruptions and staff shortages.

The PMI survey also found that employment growth has slowed due to a lack of candidates to fill vacancies and a consistently high number of retirees.

Worryingly, some companies reported layoffs as their vacation plans ended last week.

The UK services PMI rose to 55.4 in September, up slightly from a six-month low (55.0) in August. Photo: IHS Markit

Tim Moore, director of economics at IHS Markit, says businesses are passing on the rising costs to consumers.

The supply chain crisis put a significant brake on the recovery of the UK services sector during September. Survey respondents extensively cited lost business opportunities as a result of shortages in staff, raw materials and transportation. As a result, new orders expanded at the slowest rate since the end of winter lockdown, resulting in accumulating work backlogs as service providers struggle to find candidates to fill vacancies.

Another surge in operating costs was reported in September, although this data does not yet fully reflect the inflationary impact of the UK fuel crisis and the surge in energy prices at the end of the month. Wage hikes were also a major factor in the increased cost burden in September.

Strict constraints on business capacity and widespread supply chain uncertainty have made service providers willing to pass higher costs on to their customers. The recent rise in average prices charged by UK service sector companies was the fastest in more than 25 years of data collection, with many companies reporting more frequent price reviews due to rising supplier costs.

