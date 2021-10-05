What to watch for market tensions as the US debt ceiling expires





NEW YORK, Oct. 5 (Reuters) – Debt ceiling concerns start to rock investors as the deadline approaches for Congress to raise the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a historic default on the American debt.

With two weeks to go before the Oct. 18 deadline, President Joe Biden said on Monday he couldn’t guarantee the government would not exceed its $ 28.4 trillion debt limit unless Republicans join in Democrats to vote to increase it. Read more

Concerns are mounting in the market for short-term bills, credit default spreads on US debt and general market sentiment. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government would be cash-strapped around that date unless Congress raises the federal debt ceiling.

“The debt ceiling and infrastructure talks in (Washington), DC, will continue to be at the forefront this week amid other hints that rating agencies may downgrade US credit rating. a notch if the drama continues, ”said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp.

SHORT-TERM CASH DIFFERENCES

There are signs of tension in the T-bill market, with 1-month bills being affected by a possible default in excess of 3-month bills.

One-month bills are currently returning 0.1%, close to their intraday highs since March, compared to a return of 0.038% for three-month bills. The gap between one-month and three-month bills is the largest since March 2020.

Portfolio managers generally avoid problems with risky invoices of default, even if the likelihood of a failed payment is very low. This can cause yields on some issues to be higher than those on longer-term debt, an unusual phenomenon in the yield curve, which tends to slope upward. Read more

Reuters Charts

UNITED STATES REPO MARKET

With the exception of some minor volatility, the US overnight repo market has shown few signs of stress.

Overnight repo rates closed at 0.05%. There have been a few pockets of volatility, traders said, over the past few days. Last week, overnight repo rates hit 0.07%, but fell to -0.10%.

As the debt ceiling nears maturity, repo rates have become volatile as the US Treasury has to reduce its cash balance, excess funds flow into the banking system as reserves. Banks can either choose to invest in the repo market, which lowers rates, or lend to the Federal Reserve through its repo facility. This takes money out of the repo market and tends to drive overnight rates up a bit.

“With the exception of maybe high volatility, I don’t see anything extraordinary at this point that makes me think this is the result of heightened anxiety about the debt ceiling,” said Dan Belton, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital in Chicago.

Rates in the repo market are also affected on certain dates of the month by entries from state-owned companies such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Last Thursday, the volume of the Fed’s reverse repo window soared to a record $ 1,604 billion as investors flocked to the U.S. central bank facility where they are paid a guaranteed base of $ 5. for overnight liquidity without counterparty risk.

Stable pensions market

OPTIONS MARKET

When investors worry about an upcoming event, they usually load up on option hedges, increasing the volatility built into those options.

Options on the S&P 500 (.SPX) and its trailing ETF (SPY.P), expiring October 15, just before the debt ceiling expires, show just a bit more volatility compared to contracts expiring before. and after .

A larger increase in volatility for expirations around the Oct. 18 deadline in the coming days would indicate that the debt ceiling showdown is gaining more investor attention.

Reuters Charts

DEFAULT CREDIT EXCHANGES

Small quantity traded credit default swaps that would pay off in the event of a U.S. government default have skyrocketed in recent days, although they remain well below what they were during the past few days. summer 2011, when protracted debt ceiling negotiations led rating agencies to downgrade US debt, according to Moody’s analysis.

According to data from Refinitiv, one-year credit default swaps are now trading at levels last seen in December 2020, and remain around 40% lower than they were in March 2020 when much of the U.S. economy came to a standstill during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. .

CDS

MONEY MARKET FLOWS

In a sign of growing nervousness, investors sent about $ 33 billion into money market funds in the week that ended September 29. This shift to liquidity pushed total assets in the money market industry by $ 3.9 trillion to its highest levels since June, the data showed. of the Institute of Investment Companies.

Reuters Charts

Reporting by David Randall, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reports by Stephen Culp; Editing by Megan Davies and Lisa Shumaker

