Cases of Covid-19 in the United States are on the decline but remain high in children. Here’s what it takes to end the wave





“I’m afraid we still have some tough days ahead,” said Dr Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “Even though we do pretty well with vaccines, we have to do a lot better because the Delta variant is very good at finding unvaccinated people and infecting them.”

On average, around 105,054 people are said to have new Covid-19 infections every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That number is about 12,000 lower than the average a week ago, and experts question whether this drop is an ebb and flow of cases or the beginning of the end of a high number of cases.

“What will determine whether this is the end of this wave or not is really up to us,” said Dr. Megan Ranney, associate dean of strategy and innovation for the University’s School of Public Health. Brown.

What is needed is for more people to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors in high-spread areas and have children vaccinated, she said.

Children under 18 make up 22% of the U.S. population but account for 27% of all cases nationwide, according to data released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

And while these cases are less likely to be serious or lead to death, children can end up with long-term symptoms.

“I think we have underestimated the impact on children,” Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday. “Look at pediatric hospitals across the country… they see a lot of kids in the hospital with severe infection.”

Fauci said the vast majority of the United States will need to be vaccinated to control the spread, but according to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 56% of the population is fully vaccinated.

And Baylor College of Medicine’s dean of tropical medicine, Dr Peter Hotez, said he’s still concerned about the rest of the year. The colder months bring conditions that make it easier for the virus to spread, and the United States is still under-vaccinated, he said.

“We’re still in a pretty tough race for the rest of the year,” Hotez said.

Children could get vaccinated in early November, says Ranney

The vaccines, which experts cite as the best protection against the virus, are only available for children as young as 12 years old. But health officials hope that will change soon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that its vaccine advisers will meet on Oct. 26 to discuss data from Pfizer’s vaccine trial in children aged 5 to 11.

There are still a few steps on the path to vaccine authorization. The FDA vaccine advisers would have to make a recommendation first, and the FDA would vote on it.

Then the CDC would have to sign before children between the ages of 5 and 11 can start getting the vaccine.

“Most of us in the public health community expect to see vaccine approvals for these younger age groups in early November,” Ranney said.

And once a vaccine is made available to the youngest, that would be up to parents to decide, which can prove to be a barrier.

According to Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine, only about a third – 34% – of parents of children aged 5 to 11 say they will vaccinate their child as soon as a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available for this age group. Monitor results published Thursday

Pre-teens and teens still have the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates of any age group, according to the CDC. And Hotez told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that in the South, only about a third of 12 to 17 year olds have been vaccinated.

“We have a lot of education to do around these mRNA vaccines,” Hotez said.

A promising new antiviral

An antiviral drug promises to reduce the impacts of the infection, but experts warn it is not a substitute for vaccines.

Pharmaceutical company Merck said on Friday that molnupiravir, an investigational antiviral drug manufactured by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, can halve the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid-19. -examined. And it’s unclear if or when the pill could be cleared by the FDA to fight Covid-19.

“This pill is great and, as an emergency physician, I look forward to having it as another tool in my toolkit to give to patients with Covid-19,” Ranney said. “But better than taking a pill is not to get sick in the first place, which means getting the shot.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story did not include the most complete average daily case count. The current average is 105,054 cases per day Tuesday morning.

CNN’s Jen Christensen, Holly Yan, Susannah Cullinane, Virginia Langmaid, Ben Tinker, Jacqueline Howard and Mallory Simon contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/05/health/us-coronavirus-tuesday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos