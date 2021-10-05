The activity of the services sector in the United States accelerates in September; shortages persist – ISM survey





WASHINGTON, Oct. 5 (Reuters) – Activity in the United States’ service sector increased in September, but growth is hampered by a persistent shortage of inputs and the resulting high prices as the pandemic continues.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday that its non-manufacturing activity index edged up to 61.9 last month from 61.7 in August. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the service sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted the index would drop to 60. A resurgence in COVID-19 infections, driven by the Delta variant, has delayed an anticipated pick-up in demand for services like travel and other high-demand activities. contact.

Spending is gradually shifting from goods to services as the economy normalizes after being severely disrupted by the pandemic, thanks to vaccinations against the coronavirus. The survey measure of new orders received by service companies rose to 63.5 last month from 63.2 in August.

Like other segments of the economy, the service sector faces shortages of raw materials and labor. There are few signs that these headwinds will wear off anytime soon.

The ISM survey’s supplier delivery measure fell to 68.8 last month from 69.6 in August. A reading above 50 indicates slower deliveries. With supplies still tight, prices remained high. A measure of prices paid by service industries rose to 77.5 from 75.4 in August.

This mirrored the findings of the ISM manufacturing survey released last week on Friday and suggested that high inflation may persist until the end of the year. The Federal Reserve last month raised its projection for its key measure of inflation to 3.7% this year. This was up from the 3.0% forecast in June.

The personal consumption expenditure price index, excluding the volatile components of food and energy, rose 3.6% year-on-year in August, well above the flexible inflation target of 2% from the US central bank. Read more

There has been a steady build-up of unfinished business in service industries over the past month. Businesses continued to hire more workers, although the pace slowed down a bit from August. This probably reflects the difficulties in finding workers.

The economy is experiencing a severe labor shortage as the pandemic has forced some people to quit their jobs to become caregivers. Others are reluctant to return for fear of contracting the virus, while some have retired or are looking to change careers.

There was a record 10.9 million vacancies at the end of July. The ISM survey’s service sector employment measure fell to 53.0 last month from 53.7 in August.

Economists are cautiously optimistic that the labor shortage will begin to ease in the fall and winter after federally funded unemployment benefits expire in September, which businesses and Republicans have blamed it for the labor shortage.

