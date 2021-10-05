France threatens to cut off UK and Jersey energy supplies from fisheries | France





EU Secretary-General Frances said the EU could take a hit to the UK and low energy supplies.

Clment Beaune, a close aide to French President Emmanuel Macron, said the action would be decided in a few days and discussions were already underway.

France is putting pressure on the EU to take a stronger stance against the UK over concerns that the Boris Johnson government is violating its obligations to access fishing in the strait.

A third of French vessels that applied for fishing in Jersey waters last week were turned down by the islands government. Last week, the British government granted offshore permits to only 12 of 47 French ships. The UK and Jersey authorities said they could not provide evidence that the rejected vessel operated in the relevant waters.

Bonn said France would not support it. He said: It’s already enough. There is an agreement negotiated between France and Michel Barnier and it should be applied 100%. it’s not going to be Over the next few days I had conversations with European countries on this topic yesterday. We will take action at the European level or nationally to put pressure on the UK.

He added: We defend our interests. We do it brilliantly diplomatically, but when it doesn’t work, we take action. The Channel Islands of the UK depend on us for their energy supply. They think they can live on their own, and they blame Europe too. And because it doesn’t work, they indulge in an aggressive way in one way or another.

The UK imports energy from French nuclear power plants. Paris previously suggested that a commercial agreement between the French company EDF and the Jersey Electricity Company could cut off its supply to Jersey, which provides energy via subsea cables.

In the event of deterrence and disputes arising from the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreements signed on Christmas Eve, the EU may take unilateral measures proportional to the failure of the Requested Party to claim and the resulting economic and social impact.

Unilateral measures affecting energy supplies to the rest of the UK are also theoretically possible. However, France must obtain the consent of the other member states and take action accordingly.

The Trade and Cooperation Agreement also creates a link between the EU’s continued access to British waters through 30 June 2026 and the UK’s access to the bloc’s electricity and gas networks.

The energy portion of the agreement allows the UK to access virtually unchanged, but expires on the same date as the transaction for access, raising the specter that this could be used as leverage. Fisheries quota levels will be determined through annual negotiations after 2026.

A commission spokesperson added that Brussels officials are in constant contact with UK authorities to ensure that all license applications are processed as quickly as possible.

A spokesperson said: We documented the announcement last week, but it is regrettable that we cannot close this issue now due to the number of licenses granted.

The UK has published their methodology and we are currently discussing differences with UK and Jersey authorities regarding the rights of the boats involved. We will continue to engage the interests of our fishermen and additional licenses will be provided.

