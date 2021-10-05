Gas prices hit fresh highs as supply crunch worsens in the UK and Europe.





Growing supply shortages in Europe pushed natural gas prices to all-time highs on Tuesday, raising questions about fuel security this winter.

European gas for delivery in November stood at 117 euros per megawatt-hour, up 23% from 15 euros six months ago. The recent price surge means that natural gas is currently trading at over $200 a barrel. The price of gasoline in the UK soared to £2.52.

The price of British gasoline for delivery in November also surged above £3 for the first time and has tripled in the past two months.

The surge in demand as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lower-than-usual gas stockpiles in Europe, as we enter winter, when demand is usually at its peak.

Russia, Europe’s largest natural gas supplier, has limited replenishment supplies, while domestic production in Europe has plummeted this year.

Growing demand in Asia has also diverted large amounts of liquefied natural gas from the UK and continental Europe this summer, and China faces its own energy crisis.

Prices have skyrocketed recently as large buyers from Europe and China compete to secure supplies ahead of winter. Beijing has ordered energy companies to purchase the coal and LNG they need at virtually no cost.

Traders and analysts are warning European markets could remain tight over the winter if the weather is even a little colder than normal.

Record-breaking natural gas prices are already causing problems for energy-intensive companies with fertilizer producers, where natural gas is their primary feedstock. Closing factories or limiting production.

“Given the size of the current supply-demand gap, we do not expect a permanent solution to be found anytime soon,” said Elena Anankina, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings. “Some contributing pressures may gradually diminish, while others represent structural changes. This includes Europe’s dependence on imports and increased exposure to global gas markets.”

Gas shortages in Europe have also triggered the collapse of 10 UK retail energy suppliers since early August, having to relocate millions of customers to other companies.

While consumers in the UK are somewhat protected by the government’s caps on household electricity and natural gas rates, fixed term deals are now becoming much more expensive.

The cost of supplying gas and electricity to an average UK household for a year has soared to over £1,800, well above the £1,277 price cap.

Tuesday’s gas price rise was partly affected by the oil market. Some energy-intensive companies have sought to switch from gas to liquid fuels where possible.

But OPEC and its allies resisted calls to increase production, pushing US oil prices to their highest level in seven years. U.S. natural gas futures also rose 5%, hitting a seven-year high.

Amin Nasser, head of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company, said Monday that the gas-to-oil switch has already boosted global demand for oil by 500,000 barrels per day, which is roughly the same as pre-pandemic demand. It said it increased by 0.5%.

