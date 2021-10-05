COVID-19: UK warns that there is little ‘room’ to surge in coronavirus cases before NHS is ‘severely stressed’ | UK News





The UK has little “room” for rising coronavirus cases before the NHS is “severely stressed”, experts have warned.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), told lawmakers that transmission levels in the UK are now much higher than in other countries.

Currently, about 600 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 every day. He believes the NHS will have a hard time coping if it doubles to 1,200 in winter.

Professor Ferguson's modeling played a key role in the UK shutdown in March 2020.

The government previously said mandatory face masks could be returned, COVID passports could be introduced if pressure on the NHS had to be eased, and could once again direct people to work from home.

“We’re starting with a fairly high incidence, so there’s not much room for growth,” Professor Ferguson said in an interview with an entire party group on coronavirus.

“If you compare the daily COVID case rates in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Portugal for example, they are much lower than ours, so you can afford to see a surge in transmission. Well, without undue stress on the health care system.”

SAGE members went on to warn that “we are much closer to the limits of what the NHS can afford.”

Prime Minister: UK recovery 'costs'

Professor Ferguson’s modeling played an important role when the UK first went into lockdown in March 2020, but he said it was highly unpredictable what will happen this winter.

“If we release the booster quickly, we can continue to see a uniform incidence and even see a slow decline,” he added.

“So there’s no guarantee we’re going to see big winter surges in any way, but we can’t afford to have too many winter surges before the current NHS is actually very badly stressed.”

The professor said it would be important to keep a close eye on the data as the political decision to “live with COVID-19” was made.

“The lesson we’ve learned is that if you start seeing an uptrend and it’s going to last for a while, you have to get ahead,” he added.

Whitty: Kids who don't 'almost certain' jab will get COVID

Professor Ferguson also said he was more satisfied with the timeliness of the government’s intervention to contain the spread of the virus since December.

He said people in the UK are helping the situation because they don’t have the same level of contact they had before the pandemic.

However, the professor points to data suggesting that the UK is now lagging behind Spain and Portugal and possibly France and the Netherlands in terms of population immunity.

“Personally, I think it’s unlikely we’ll see a very large wave similar to what we saw in the second wave last year, but we can still see a significant wave wave, and the real challenge is that this highlights the capacity-limited NHS.”

In the long term, Professor Ferguson said the UK will see a seasonal surge in transmission that will “challenge the health care system besides the flu and everything else.”

“It remains to be seen how far in the next few years we will need to rely on mitigation beyond vaccination,” he said.

The UK recorded 35,077 new COVID-19 cases and 33 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to government data released on Monday.

By comparison, 37,960 cases and 40 deaths were recorded during the same period a week earlier.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 6,556, down from 6,905 seven days ago, of which 805 were on ventilators.

