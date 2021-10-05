UK needs rapid planning to reach green power goals





Boris Johnson is good at what George HW Bush once called a “vision thing.” The Prime Minister’s pledge to transition the UK to pure electricity production by 2035 is a fruitful milestone on the way to the most important goal of decarbonizing the entire economy by 2050. It reflects the goals set by Canada and the United States and points in the right direction. COP26 climate talks next month. But a vision without policy is worthless. Governments must not only set goals, but also quickly and concisely explain how they will be achieved.

Covid-19 has drained the government’s capacity, but ministers are only now putting flesh on the backbone of the ostentatious “Ten Plan for the Green Industrial Revolution” announced in November last year. When it comes to green power, governments need to move quickly from planning to real decision making. Investment decisions for 2035 should start being considered today.

Also, this goal is not limited to the removal of existing generations of carbon. It means expanding the economy’s ability to cope with widespread electrification to displace fossil fuels burning in automobiles, homes and industries. The advisory Climate Change Committee predicts that UK electricity demand will surge from 300 terawatt hours today to 460 TWh in 2035 and 610 TWh in 2050.

This requires rapid progress in several directions. Johnson said last year it aimed to quadruple its offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade, but now it may need 60 GW. Getting closer to that goal means reducing bottlenecks. Wind developers are often slow due to planning delays and inadequate investments in grid infrastructure.

The expansion of renewable energy must go hand in hand with a move to increase energy efficiency and reduce unnecessary demand as much as possible. Overcoming repeated failures of home insulation plans.

A coordinated effort is also needed to overcome the volatility of renewable resources. A plan started several years ago to save power through large-scale battery and pumped hydro projects must be revived. The same goes for proposals to use excess power on windy days to produce green hydrogen that can be burned at other times. With signals from California requiring battery storage and solar power in many new commercial and high-rise residential buildings, the government may consider requiring household batteries in all homes by 2030.

Given the scale of scale and the need for reliable baseload generation, governments accept that nuclear power has a role to play. But with the currently operating plant due to be retired by 2035 and only one replacement facility being built at Hinkley Point C in Somerset, ministers can’t afford to delay funding decisions for two additional large plants. I promise. Ministers also acknowledge that meeting the 2035 target will be difficult without natural gas remaining in the mix. They say carbon capture and storage technology will be used to reduce emissions, but the technology is just starting to roll out.

Achieving all of this entails massive mobilization of public and private sector resources. It will expand the most capable government. Let alone governments wrestling with the brink of a pandemic, they will be committed to leveling disadvantaged areas and ensuring the economy does not depend on cheap labor. Building our own policy planning and management capabilities should be prioritized. Sadly, the record of managing everything from Covid to today’s gas and gasoline crisis raises little confidence.

