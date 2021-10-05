US Department of Justice defends efforts to step up monitoring of threats against school boards





WASHINGTON, Oct.5 (Reuters) – Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Tuesday defended a new initiative to tackle an increase in threats and harassment targeting public school boards and teachers across the country, after Republican lawmakers accused the Justice Department of trying to suffocate parents. freedom of speech.

In a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monaco told lawmakers that the Justice Department does not try to censor speeches, but simply coordinates with national and local law enforcement to ensure “That there is an awareness of how to report threats that may arise and ensure that there is an open line of communication to deal with threats.”

On Monday evening, Attorney General Merrick Garland released a new memo directing the FBI and federal prosecutors to meet with local and state police within 30 days to discuss strategies to deal with the “worrying trend” of threats facing American public educators face.

“While lively debate on political issues is protected by our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their opinions,” Garland wrote.

The memo comes as school boards across the country, including in neighboring Loudoun County, Va., Have seen an increase in protests and violent rhetoric fueled by right-wing media over allegations that public schools Indoctrinate children into believing America is a racist country by teaching them a doctrine known as Critical Race Theory.

Critics say there is no evidence to suggest critical race theory is taught in most public schools, if any, but the topic has led to waves of protests and often boisterous board meetings. school.

At the same time, schools have also been caught in the crosshairs of an ongoing national debate over whether students should be required to wear masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley blasted the memo on Tuesday, comparing it to the “McCarthy era,” a reference to the controversial practices of Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy, which stoked fears of the Cold War era in the 1950s by alleging that the Communists had infiltrated the US government, military and film industry.

“Do parents wait, sometimes for hours, to speak at a local school board meeting to voice concerns about critical race theory or masking their students … is that in itself bullying? and intimidation? ” He asked.

“A lively debate is welcome,” Monaco said, adding that the note makes it clear that the department is only focusing on dealing with situations that could turn violent.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Bill Berkrot

