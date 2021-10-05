American Football Community Programs, presented by Allstate, aim to have a local impact around the United States and Jamaica in Austin, Texas





ONE NATION COMMUNITY YOUTH PROGRAM

In conjunction with Breakthrough Central Texas, US Soccer will host the One Nation Community Youth Program, a virtual sports industry panel designed to inspire young adults to dream big and achieve their goals. The program, which will take place on October 5, aims to teach high school students that they can achieve great things regardless of their background, and aims to broaden their horizons and increase their professional skills.

The Community Youth Program panel will be comprised of professionals from various fields of sport who work on different aspects of off-court functions in Austin.

Raquel Garcia, VP of Marketing, Austin FC Matt Lange, Creative Director and Director of Social Media at UT Austin Jordan Johnson, Director of Youth Development, ATX Foundation Joanna Aguirre, Assistant Director of Marketing (Sponsorship and Hiring) , Allstate AMBASSADOR OF THE GAME

US Soccer will recognize storyteller, racial justice educator and organizer Virginia Cumberbatch as One Nation Ambassador in Austin. Game Ambassadors are chosen for their impact in the areas of diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging. Cumberbatch currently works as a consultant and helps organizations explore their role in diversity, equality and inclusion, and also co-founded Rosa Rebellion in 2018 as a platform to build activism by and for women. colored. His community advocacy work and creative activism seek to make the voices of people of colored races heard.

US Soccer honored its first round of Match Ambassadors at USMNT and USWNT games in June. Previously in Austin at USWNT vs. Nigeria, US Soccer honored Jordan Marden, director of the 4ATX Youth Development Foundation, for his work with the leaders of Verde, who use football as part of a positive youth development agenda.

SENSORY NEEDS

US Soccer will work in partnership with KultureCity to ensure their match experience includes sensory needs. KultureCity is a nationally recognized non-profit organization for using its resources to revolutionize and bring about positive change in communities for people with sensory needs, not just autism. To enhance the match day experience, fans with sensory needs will be able to borrow free sensory bags during the match.

VOTE.ORG

US Soccer has also partnered with Vote.org to increase voter registration for important national and local elections, emphasizing the initiative with in-game videos, digital graphics and stadium announcements.

VW FIELD

The World Cup match in Austin will also mark the return of CHAMP, a Volkswagen telepresence robot customized to help struggling fans virtually participate in pre-match ceremonies.

11-year-old American football fan Wes Archibald will use CHAMP to join the USMNT during the national anthem. The young man, who lives in San Francisco, suffers from congenital heart defects but has been playing football since childhood and it is his favorite sport. His coaches are continually in awe of his persistence and determination because Wes never gives up on or off the field despite his condition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2021/10/us-soccer-community-programs-presented-by-allstate-aim-to-make-local-impact-in-austin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos