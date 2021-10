European Parliament approves new EU-UK Brexit Joint Parliament – ​​POLITICO

Strasbourg’s European Parliament on Tuesday decided to approve the creation of a new joint parliament between UK and EU lawmakers to help tackle post-Brexit problems.

The 35-member Parliamentary Assembly will monitor the implementation of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and will be briefed on the decisions of its co-chair, the Partnership Committee, the oversight body of the trade agreements. Maro Epovi, Vice President of the European Commission and British Brexit Minister David Frost. The Joint Council may also make non-binding recommendations on transaction amendments.

The proposal to form an EU delegation was approved by the MEP with 686 votes in favor, 2 against and 4 abstentions.

David McAllister, Chairman of the European Parliament Foreign Relations Committee, said: “I am confident that a well-rounded parliamentary relationship will help build trust and foster mutually beneficial dialogue with the UK. It is to shape the implementation of trade and cooperation agreements.”

However, it is still unclear when the Joint Parliament will begin work as the British side has not yet formed a delegation and has not decided how many of the 35 seats will be allocated to the House and Senate.

On the EU side, the centre-right European People’s Party will send nine members to the National Assembly, the largest party in the parliament, and the second largest, the centre-left Socialists & Democratic Party, will send eight. . Both groups were finalizing their selections for the plenary as of Tuesday afternoon.

The liberal Renew Europe group, which holds five seats, has chosen MPs Natalie Roajo, Liege Schreinmacher, Jordi Kas, Barry Andrews and Hilde Botmans. As replacements, the group selected MEP Morten Helveg Petersen, Sophie from ‘t Veld, Stephanie Yon-Courtin, Ulrike Mller and Ondej Kovak.

The Greens, which hold four seats, have selected Franois Alfonsi, Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield, Bas Eickhout and Terry Reintke for their House of Representatives as their replacements, along with Representatives Anna Cavazzini, Ciann Cuffe, Caroline Roose and Tatjana danoka.

The European Conservatives and Reform groups hold three seats. It nominated MEPs Raffaele Fitto, Anna Fotyga and Jan Zahradil for its seats and nominated Peter Lundgren, Hermann Tertsch and Roberts Zle as replacements.

The far-right Identity and Democracy Group also holds three seats, but no choice has been made in Parliament until Tuesday afternoon.

The left group selected Congressmen Chris MacManus and Sira Rego for two seats and Luke Flanagan and Helmut Scholz as replacements.

There is also one seat for non-members.

Cristina Gallardo contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/european-parliament-approves-eu-uk-brexit-assembly-cooperation-agreement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos