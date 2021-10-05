2 out of 3 UK companies expect price hikes during Christmas season, poll results | inflation





Nearly two-thirds of UK manufacturers expect to raise prices ahead of Christmas after being hit by cost pressures, a group of major employers said.

The British Chamber of Commerce said inflation expectations were at their highest since records began in the late 1980s, with 62% of industries planning to raise prices in the next three months.

The BCC’s warning came as Britain’s largest bakery chain Greggs and luxury confectioner Hotel Chocolat both reported evidence of increasing price pressure.

Affected by a nationwide HGV driver shortage, Greggs is facing staff and material shortages and costs will rise ahead of Christmas despite hedging, he added.

Hotel Chocolat says prices will rise by up to 9% across most product lines due to more expensive materials, labor and transportation.

The BCC said rising raw material prices, rather than wage hikes, was the cause of the rise. Crude oil prices hit a three-year high above $82 a barrel on Tuesday, and natural gas prices in Europe hit all-time highs.

Gasoline prices in front yards in the UK hit an eight-year high on Monday, just above the average of 136p per liter, and the 10-year Treasury yield (interest rate) rose to 1.09%, the highest since May 2019, as concerns over Britain’s inflation prospects grew. fell off. .

According to the latest official cost of living data from the National Statistical Office, the annual inflation rate rose from 2% to 3.2% in August. The Bank of England expects a further increase of over 4% by the end of the year.

The BCC said in its quarterly update on economic conditions that although activity recovered, the recovery would have been stronger without supply chain pressures, labor shortages and rising costs.

Across the economy, 47% said it was the highest rate since the pandemic 18 months ago, when 47% of businesses reported increasing activity. However, he warned that continued weakness is raising concerns about the continuity of the recovery due to low levels of investment and cash flow issues.

“Supply chain crises, growing labor shortages and rising prices are starting to delay the economic recovery from the coronavirus,” BCC Secretary-General Shevaun Haviland said.

Businesses have been hit by a flood of upfront cost pressures, including massive increases in the prices of key raw materials and transportation, and are now facing higher national insurance premiums. At the same time, many are already missing out on growth opportunities due to a labor shortage, despite raising wages and providing training.

Haviland urged the rest of Congress to stop all policy measures that are increasing the cost of doing business, and finally to deliver fundamental reforms to our broken business rate system.

A separate survey by the IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) found that price pressures are affecting not only manufacturers, but also service sector companies.

A monthly survey of purchasing managers shows that services are increasing prices at the fastest rate since the IHS Markit/CIPS began publishing data in 1996 as the energy crisis and workforce shortages hit the economy and fuel inflation . New orders grew the slowest since the economy began to emerge from winter lockdowns in March due to supply constraints.

Duncan Brock, group director at CIPS, said many companies have paid higher wages to get the skills they need, while others have laid off employees as layoff support ends and operations are restructured.

As charged prices rise at their fastest pace since 1996, the floodgates to the higher inflation sweeping the UK economy appear to have opened, and businesses are likely to face higher costs and scarcity as this month’s growth shifts into a festive period. I am concerned that it may be eroded. said Brock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/05/two-in-three-uk-firms-expect-to-raise-prices-in-christmas-run-up-poll-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos