European travelers want more details on lifting US travel ban





Half a month since the US administration announced that it would abolish the travel ban for vaccinated travelers from 33 countries around the world, including here the 26 countries of the Schengen area, Ireland and the Kingdom – United, little is known about how the ban will be lifted.

Although in announcing the decision, the U.S. government noted that only vaccinated travelers would be eligible to enter, while unvaccinated ones would still be banned, dozens of questions remain unanswered even after more than two weeks.

For example, while the White House has said the entry ban will be lifted in early November, it is still unclear when the ban is expected to be lifted.

Twitter users who plan to travel to the United States as soon as the ban is lifted have raised the issue by asking for an exact date when this will happen.

Yes, but we need a date because some of us have had tickets for November for months and we need to know whether or not we need to cancel tickets. It’s October 1st. It’s time for an exact date, wrote a Twitter user under manager @GadaRodriguez.

Others have raised the issue of which COVID-19 vaccines will be accepted by the United States as valid proof of immunity, as the United States has not approved any vaccine with which many EU and UK nationals – United have been vaccinated against the AstraZeneca vaccine and its formulations.

I am American living in France. I hope to return to the United States soon to see my family. But I had the AstraZeneca vaccine. Will he be recognized? a Twitter user named Rochelle Martin wrote in connection with the European Commission announcement on the removal of the entry ban into the United States.

Another user named Jean Cassegrain also commented on the same issue.

Now let’s make sure that any vaccination that is recognized as fully performed in the EU is also recognized as such in the US (as opposed to the UK, which still does not recognize one-dose or two-dose schedules of different vaccines), wrote Cassegrain in September. 20, under the same post.

While since then the UK has started to recognize as fully vaccinated travelers who have received two different vaccines, it is still unclear which vaccines will be accepted by the US to enter its territory.

In a press release on September 21, a spokesperson for the European Commission said the United States is expected to recognize as valid vaccines for travel all those approved by the EMA, including the AstraZeneca vaccine. . The latter has not yet been approved by the US Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Travelers who have recently recovered from the virus but have not yet been vaccinated have also asked if they would be exempt from the entry ban. It is believed that by the end of October, all of these questions will be answered by the US administration, although it is not known when.

Earlier today, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that despite the US announcement to lift the entry ban, the US State Department is currently advising against travel to nearly half of EU countries / Schengen area, after the same level 4 advisory was issued against travel to Croatia, Austria and Latvia on October 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/european-travellers-want-more-details-on-removal-of-the-us-travel-ban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

