



Relations between Britain and the United States are “special, but not exclusive,” and the foreign secretary said London shouldn’t be “worried like a teenage girl at a party” as Washington seeks to strengthen relations with other countries.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative National Convention in Manchester, Liz Truss expressed her views on the so-called “special relationship”, an expression long used to describe the relationship between Britain and the United States.

When Truss asked if he was a fan of the term, he told the audience, “I love America. I think America is a wonderful country and a very close ally of Britain.”

However, she emphasized: “We have other close allies as well. Australia is becoming our closest allies and we have important relationships across Europe. We have important relationships with India.

“So special but not exclusive.”

The foreign secretary also said Britain should not be anxious about the United States’ attempts to deepen relations with countries such as Japan and India.

“I don’t think we are competing with other countries to be America’s best friend.” She made the declaration at a changing European event hosted by the Conservatives and the UK.

“I don’t think these things are a matter of some kind of beauty parade in the country, England needs to be front and center and we worry like teenage girls at a party if we aren’t considered good enough.

“It just doesn’t look that way.”

Truss makes first statement as foreign minister

Relations have been strained in recent months by the West’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, and there have been warnings that a UK-EU dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol could hamper UK-US hopes for a trade deal.

Truss said the following about the situation in the trade negotiations and whether he was surprised by the seeming reluctance to move the discussion forward in Washington.

“There has been a reaction against trade in the United States. It is significant that in the 2016 US presidential election, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both argued that they would not pursue a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“I think it’s not about Britain, it’s about trade and trade and the debate about America, and that’s what we need to be aware of.

“Of course I want to make a trade deal with the United States. [international trade secretary] Anne-Marie Trevelyan wants a trade deal with the US, but there are many other trade deals we need to work on.

“I can guarantee that the trading team will be fully utilized.”

U.S.-U.S. trade deal ‘complete and not omnipotent’

When asked if saying that only women have wombs would be transphobic, Truss, the government’s equality briefing, answered “no”.

And Truss supported her previous statement that transgender people cannot identify themselves without a medical examination.

“I think we’ve found the right balance between keeping the system in check and balance while making the process of gender recognition simpler and kinder,” she said.

“It is very clear that a single gender space can be protected by an organization under the Equality Act.”

As for his holistic approach to the issue of equality, Truss said, “I strongly believe in the principles of individual humanity and dignity.

Can a UK-US trade deal be reached?

“Dehumanizing is being treated as a woman, not a person, not a person, with her talents, ideas, and efforts, just as if they had been ticked off by a checkbox.

“It is about refocusing on the fact that we need to see people as individual human beings rather than as part of an identity group.

“I want people to be treated the same regardless of gender, sexuality or race.

“That’s the question of the current debate and the way it’s prosecuted. It’s not about the person himself, it’s about the character.”

In an extensive discussion that lasted more than an hour, the foreign minister argued:

• The UK added that when it entered into trade agreements with countries that do not meet human rights standards, “we cannot tolerate great men being enemies of goodwill”. “Not all countries regulate in the same way as the US. The UK and we cannot impose precise regulatory standards on other countries to achieve trade agreements.”

• A “huge pipeline” of future trade agreements is at hand, she said, and she wants to sign more economic and security agreements like AUKUS and build “strong positions with like-minded countries”.

• The AUKUS agreements the UK has with Australia and the US will “make the world safer” and “help avoid conflict”.

