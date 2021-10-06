US and drilling company officials grilled over oil spill response





LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 5 (Reuters) – The U.S. Coast Guard and a pipeline official were questioned on Tuesday over response time to a massive oil spill that littered Southern California beaches and killed animals wild.

While miles of beaches have remained closed after about 3,000 barrels (126,000 gallons) of oil spilled into the Pacific Ocean, officials defended themselves at a press conference. They said it was Saturday morning before pipeline operator Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY.N) detected the leak.

A “Good Samaritan” first reported a burst of oil on the water’s surface to authorities on Friday night, but the information was “inconclusive,” US Coast Guard Captain Rebecca Ore said to journalists at the press conference. Satellite images from the federal government’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed the presence of oil in the water hours later, Ore added.

Tom Umberg, a state senator who represents the coastal region, told the press conference officials need to explain why the response was delayed and whether the pipeline was properly inspected.

“It is very difficult for us to understand how this could happen,” he said.

Oil appears to have leaked through a 13-inch gash in the pipe, which was “pulled like a bowstring” about 105 feet from where it should have been, said Martyn Willsher, chief executive of drilling company Amplify Energy at the press conference. Amplify owns the pipeline and connected platforms.

The movement of the 4,000-foot section of the 17.7-mile pipeline has been discovered by divers and remote-controlled vehicles, according to an update from federal, state and company officials.

Huntington Beach, about 40 miles (65 km) south of Los Angeles, had 13 square miles (34 km²) of ocean and portions of its coastline “covered with oil,” Mayor Kim Carr said. The city, which goes by the name of Surf City USA, is one of the few places in Southern California where oil rigs are visible from the beach. Read more

Angry residents blasted what they called a slow initial response to the spill. Already, legal action has been filed against Amplify by local DJ, Peter Moses Gutierrez Jr.

Willsher declined to speculate on the cause of the spill, a day after suggesting that an underwater pipeline may have been damaged by a ship’s anchor.

“I am not here to speculate on the cause. There will be a full investigation,” he said. “Obviously, the pipeline has been moved. It’s a 16-inch steel pipeline that is half an inch thick and covered with an inch of concrete. In order for it to be moved 105 feet, it’s not common.”

The pipeline runs along the ocean floor from the Elly Shelf, about 9 miles offshore in 255 feet of water, and then heads towards the harbor. On Tuesday, the US Department of Transportation said the entire pipeline should remain closed until it is ordered to reopen.

Ore on Tuesday said she had “no confirmation” that a vessel was over the location of the pipeline.

Ships in record numbers have stranded the port complex near the oil spill, port data shows.

An anchor strike is a plausible explanation, said two former Amplify employees who asked not to be named. They noted that anchoring impacts had previously dented or scratched offshore pipelines.

There were more anchors in the region due to supply chain bottlenecks as consumer demand rebounded from the depths of the pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, 63 container ships were waiting to unload in San Pedro Bay at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California. On September 19, 97 ships, a record from the COVID era, were saved.

Before the pandemic, there was usually no more than one container ship at anchor in the bay, according to Marine Exchange Captain Kip Louttit, who added that the anchorages around the port have been full since last year.

“All of the ships were anchored where they were supposed to be,” Louttit said of saving the ship.

Environmental monitoring group SkyTruth said satellite imagery from October 1, the day before the spill was reported, showed cargo ships anchored near the area where the pipeline passes, according to government maps. The closest, however, was about 450 meters from the pipeline, SkyTruth chairman John Amos said.

“It seems like a comfortably long distance to separate this pipeline from this ship, but one thing I don’t know is how accurate this government data is on the exact location of this pipeline on the seabed,” Amos said in an interview.

