British company begins public trials of wireless EV chargers





A UK-based company has started a 12-month trial of an induction pad that can wirelessly charge electric vehicles using a revamped Renault Zoe.

Electric vehicle charging specialist Char.gy developed charging pad technology to not only emphasize the importance of car-sharing, but also to provide improved access to chargers for people with limited off-road access.

“This new charging solution means that in the near future, people who do not have access to personal charging through a garage, driveway or other off-street parking option will be able to efficiently charge their vehicles without cables,” the company said.

“This infrastructure means there are no charging cables. It is potentially dangerous to other road or pavement users, there is no lamppost charging and it will only activate when the EV is parked on it.”

The company says the technology, which works through ground-installed electrically inductive charging pads, has been extensively tested at Millbrook.

The pad was developed by the University of Warwick and wireless power specialists IPT Technology, utilizing similar technology currently in use on Milton Keynes’ bus route #7.

The study uses ten Renault Zoe models provided by car-sharing company Hiyacar, each equipped with an aftermarket inductive charging kit. The general public can rent one of the cars for £1 per hour or £5 per day (plus the cost of additional insurance) and can continue to use their existing charging cables.

The first trial is currently underway in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, where the pad has been implemented in a dedicated parking area at Marlow’s Liston Road Car Park.

Nine additional testing locations will be added around Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes. Open University, also based in Milton Keynes, will measure success by collecting research based on driver feedback on the project.

