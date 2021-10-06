Workers at all Kelloggs grain plants in the United States go on strike





OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Work at all of Kellogg Companys’ U.S. grain plants came to a halt on Tuesday as around 1,400 workers went on strike, but it was not immediately clear how much the supply of Frosted Flakes or l one of the company’s other iconic brands would be disrupted.

The strike includes factories in Omaha, Nebraska, Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

The union and the Battle Creek-based company have been at an impasse at the bargaining table for more than a year, said Daniel Osborn, president of the local Omaha union. The dispute involves an assortment of pay and benefits issues such as health care bonuses, paid time off and reduced vacation time, and Osborn said the company threatened to move some jobs to Mexico. .

A lot of Americans probably don’t have too much of a problem with Nike or Under Armor hats made elsewhere or even our vehicles, but when they start making our food where it’s out of FDA and OSHA control, i have a huge problem. with that, Osborn said.

The company insists its offer is fair and would increase the wages and benefits of its employees who it says earned an average of $ 120,000 a year last year.

We are disappointed with the union’s decision to strike. Kellogg provides compensation and benefits to our U.S. employees with ready-to-eat cereal that are among the best in the industry, Kellogg spokesperson Kris Bahner said in a statement.

Osborn said he expects the company to try to bring non-union workers into factories at some point this week to try to resume operations and maintain the supply of its products.

The factories all continued to operate throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but Osborn said that for much of that time, workers were working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to maintain production as so many people were absent because of the virus.

The level we were working at is unsustainable, Osborn said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wagmtv.com/2021/10/05/workers-all-kelloggs-us-cereal-plants-go-strike/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos