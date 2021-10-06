UK Gasoline Prices Are Nearing All-Time Highs, Warns RAC | gasoline price





The RAC has warned that gasoline prices could reach all-time highs before Christmas.

Amid signs that the number of parched gasoline front yards is dwindling, driver groups have warned drivers that anxiety about whether they will be able to fill up on fuel is likely to be replaced by concerns about cost.

The average price of all tanks was already about 12 times higher in September than a year ago, and rising oil prices are putting more upward pressure on pump prices, RAC said.

Both gasoline and diesel had already reached levels last seen in the fall of 2013 and are approaching the all-time highs set in April 2012, the RAC said. Gasoline was 6p less than the record of 142.48pa liters.

In September, unleaded gasoline rose 1.5p to 136.83pa liter, 22p more expensive than last year, and diesel rose 2.5p to 139.25p, up 21p from 2020 price. As a result, the cost to fill a 55 liter tank increased by 12 to 75.26 liters for gasoline and 76.59 liters for diesel, respectively, compared to last year.

The RAC said the increase was not related to a fuel shortage that has affected the UK in recent weeks due to a shortage of tanker drivers and panic buying by drivers.

Instead, the organization linked oil prices to a 10% increase in September and this week it crossed $80 (57) a barrel. Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs predicted further gains by Christmas at $90 (66).

RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams said demand for oil is outstripping supply as the economy begins to recover as the economy begins to recover from deregulation.

He said: [The trend] As we head towards Christmas, it looks like the pump will bring more misfortune to drivers. If this happens we will see lead-free average prices break new records of around 143p per liter. The diesel will shoot to 145p, 3p lower than the April 2021 high of 147.93.

Williams adds that despite a few individual cases, the higher pump prices aren’t because retailers are taking advantage of drivers to exploit fuel shortages.

According to the Petroleum Retailers Association (PRA), around 64% of the areas hardest hit by the crisis, London and southeast England, have access to both gasoline and diesel. The previous figure was 62%. Only 15% were dry, a 20% improvement on Monday and an additional 21% were offering gasoline or diesel, up from 18% the day before.

But PRA’s executive director Gordon Balmer said the region is still lagging behind others, despite deploying soldiers to drive fuel tankers to fill the continuing shortage of HGV drivers that have also impacted the supply chain. retail and food sector.

RAC reported that there were 13 times more vehicles running low on fuel than usual in their repair service.

Williams said: As front yard fuel stocks return to normal, drivers will inevitably start worrying about how much gas will cost them from worrying about whether they can get the gasoline or diesel they need.

Drivers in London and the southeast will undoubtedly face particularly hard work as they still struggle to get fuel while paying some of the highest prices in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/oct/06/uk-petrol-prices-are-closing-in-on-all-time-high-warns-rac The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos