Refugee admissions to the United States are lowest in 40 years





Previously, the lowest number of refugees allowed in the United States was 11,814 in fiscal year 2020, when the pandemic delayed the process for many. The figures date back to the Refugee Act of 1980.

The United States had for years surpassed other countries in refugee admissions, accepting millions of people into the country. But President Donald Trump has reduced the number of refugees allowed to come to the United States and implemented a series of measures limiting who is eligible. The challenges, refugee advocates said, have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and President Joe Biden’s initial reluctance to endorse the increase in the Trump-era cap, which dictates the number of refugees admitted over the course of ‘a given exercise. Biden eventually raised the cap to 62,500 refugees for fiscal year 2021, which ended last month, but admitted it was unlikely to be met, citing work to repair “the damage from the past four years “. The Biden administration intends to increase admissions in the new fiscal year, with a cap of 125,000 for 2022 – although that is also unlikely to be reached.

“We are saddened but not surprised by the record admission figures for this fiscal year. It is a testament to the lasting damage from the Trump administration’s four-year assault on the refugee program,” Krish O’Mara Vignarajah said, president and chief executive officer of Lutheran. Immigration and Refugee Service, in a statement.

“Reconstructing the program from the rubble has been further complicated by the pandemic, which has largely prevented the federal government from processing a strong pipeline of refugee arrivals,” she added.

Refugee resettlement organizations are rushing to find homes for tens of thousands of Afghans who fled when the Taliban took control of the country this year. Many of these evacuees were paroled in the United States and did not go through the traditional resettlement program, so they do not count toward refugee admissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/05/politics/refugee-united-states/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos