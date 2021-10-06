Websites hosting porn in UK, age check or fines | internet safety





UK websites and apps that host pornography and adult content, such as OnlyFans and PocketStars, face severe financial penalties for failing to implement strict age verification procedures, the telecom watchdog said.

UK-established video-sharing platforms (VSPs), including TikTok, Snapchat, Vimeo and Twitch, face fines of 250,000 or 5% of their sales, whichever is greater for non-compliance.

Platforms that have users under the age of 18, such as TikTok and Snapchat, but do not specialize in pornography or that ban adult content under their terms of service are expected to take steps to protect younger users from harmful content. as an age estimation technique.

Age estimation generally refers to a method by which a person’s age can be estimated algorithmically.

Ofcoms CEO Melanie Dawes said companies like TikTok and Snapchat are setting up platforms dedicated to youth so they can’t deal with the new rules and should focus on their key services.

She said: From our point of view, it’s pointless to introduce youth sites like young Instagram that have to solve problems on the main site.

The government has said it intends to have the UK’s VSP system replaced by the rules of an online safety bill that is under pre-legislative scrutiny in Parliament.

Ofcom does have current regulations in place, but unlike our broadcast work, we cannot rate individual videos.

Instead, the law focuses on the actions providers must take to protect users and provide flexibility to companies.

The guidelines require providers to:

Have clear and prominent terms and conditions that prohibit and effectively enforce the upload of content related to terrorism, child sexual abuse, or racism.

Implement tools that make it easy for users to report harmful videos. Signs should indicate how quickly the response will be made and the action taken should be disclosed.

Restrict access to adult sites. VSPs hosting pornography must implement strong age checks to protect access to pornography by anyone under the age of 18.

Ofcom also said that it expects VSPs to implement a strong enough registration process and follow-up screening to significantly reduce the risk of child sexual abuse material uploaded and shared on the platform.

Dawes said: Online video plays a huge role in our lives today, especially for children. However, many see material that is hateful, violent or inappropriate while using it.

Platforms on which these videos are shared are now legally obligated to take steps to protect their users. So, while increasing oversight of these tech companies, we are preparing ourselves to tackle a much broader range of online harm in the future.

YouTube and Facebook are expected to be part of the Irish regulatory framework that will regulate on behalf of EU member states. However, these sites will fall within the scope of online safety legislation, and once the legislation is enacted, it is now under scrutiny by the British Parliament and colleagues. This measure imposes a duty of care on Internet companies to protect users from harmful content.

