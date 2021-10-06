Amazon launches UK’s first four-star retail store





Amazon marked another step in its experimentation with real retail formats by launching its first four-star store outside the US in a shopping center near London.

A 3,500-square-foot store in Bluewater, a suburb of Kent, opens on Wednesday. Like our American products, we sell a wide range of books, toys, homewares, and Amazon devices, curated based on reviews left on the Amazon website.

The store doesn’t feature the “Just Walk Out” technology the company uses in Amazon Fresh convenience stores, and now has six in and around London, so the setup cost would have been more affordable.

Andy Jones, director of Amazon Four Star UK, declined to comment on how many stores it plans to open in the UK or whether it will take the form elsewhere in Europe. The first US store opened in New York in 2018, and the e-commerce giant now operates 32 four-star stores in its home country.

Stores are “just a common part of our innovation,” Jones said. . . Customers have responded very favorably to it in the US and now we will see if our UK customers respond favorably as well.”

He added that 4 stars “pulled tens of millions of products from amazon.co.uk and filtered the best of the best.”

Product selection varies by season, but is always based on a 4+ star review score on the Amazon website.

The Books section also offers selected books based on local web sales, items on your wishlist, or “non-storable” books that you can read all at once on your Kindle device, while other sections of the store feature products from local vendors. exhibit.

Unlike Amazon Fresh, this store is open to shoppers who do not have an Amazon account and accept cash. This is partly due to the lack of prudence for online shopping or the “endless aisle” market.

“We tried to make it accessible no matter how tech-savvy you are,” Jones said, especially in the Devices department. Customer reviews are prominently displayed on shelf-edge labels that automatically change to match the Amazon website.

Existing Amazon customers get better prices on select items, along with larger discounts available to Prime members, Amazon’s monthly subscription service.

John Ryan, a store design consultant, said he had never seen a UK store yet, but said the US four-star format was far less effective than the company’s interpretation of convenience stores and bookstores.

“It seems like they are just choosing products independently of each other. There is no sense of distance,” he said. “It’s not that important on the website, but it’s important in the physical store.”

“There is a lot, and not a lot,” he added. “I think the algorithm decided that if you like the turquoise mixer, you also need a set of stainless steel pans.”

Although the store offers the usual collection and return facilities for Amazon online orders, the actual inventory is small, with only about 2,000 products. This compares to 5,000 to 20,000 Argos branches.

Most of the retail industry is enamored with Amazon’s physical store format, even though the pandemic has significantly boosted its core business.

Sales in the UK (including cloud computing revenue) grew by 51% in 2020 to $26.5 billion. Because the closure prevented shoppers from entering the store. However, the group continued to favor small-scale experiments over the $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017.

