Facebook whistleblower testifies before US Senate





Frances Haugen, who calls herself an “advocate for public oversight of social media,” testified before the US Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security on October 5, 2021. In her testimony, Haugen alleged that his former employer Facebook, Inc. (FB) has a culture in which profits take precedence over the safety of users, including children.

Haugen claimed that Facebook has diverted resources from security measures and toward adjustments to its platform that can drive traffic growth, regardless of possible negative impacts on society, including promoting political divide, causing damage to mental health, and even stimulating violence.

“Facebook didn’t earn the right to have blind faith in them,” Haugen told the subcommittee. In addition, Haugen accused the company of “moral bankruptcy” and of being “stuck in a loop that it cannot get out of”.

Key points from Haugen’s testimony to the US Senate panel Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg controls all key decisions. Who is Frances Haugen?

Frances Haugen holds a BS in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Olin College and an MBA from Harvard. She worked at Facebook from June 2019 to May 2021, initially hired as a product manager in the company’s civic integrity team which was tasked with protecting against election interference, but was disbanded in late 2020. Members of this team have been reassigned to other parts of the company. .

She previously worked for the Google division of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Pinterest Inc. (PINS) and other social media companies. His professional specialty has been the design of algorithms and other tools that determine what content is served to which users.

Haugen becomes whistleblower

Haugen shared tens of thousands of internal Facebook documents with the Wall Street Journal that became the basis of his Facebook Files series, which explored how the company’s platforms are riddled with flaws that can harm users and the community. society as a whole. She also shared her concerns with Facebook in connection with CBS News’s “60 Minutes” investigative program and filed complaints with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In total, Haugen has filed at least eight whistleblower complaints with the SEC. They allege that, according to a statement by its attorneys, “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has, in past and continuing years, violated US securities laws by making false statements and omitting statements. investors and potential investors, including, but not limited to, SEC filings, congressional testimony, online statements, and media articles. ”

Highlights from his testimony in the Senate

Haugen claimed that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is at the center of his company’s profit-driven culture and is the sole arbiter of all of the most important decisions. “Until the incentives change, Facebook won’t change. Left alone, Facebook will continue to make choices that go against the common good, our common good, ”she told the Senate subcommittee.

While the hearing focused on a variety of Facebook-related issues, it paid particular attention to the social media giant’s effect on children. Facebook recently delayed the rollout of a planned “Instagram for Kids”, perhaps concerned about the negative repercussions on public relations in light of Haugen’s criticisms. Indeed, Haugen drew a parallel between this new platform and cigarettes, prompting several senators to comment that Facebook should be treated like Big Tobacco.

“Facebook understands that if they are to continue to grow, they have to find new users,” Haugen said. “They need to make sure the next generation is just as engaged on Instagram as the current generation. And the way they will do that is to make sure kids are building habits before they have good self-regulation,” a- she added.

Breaking Facebook is not a cure

Some lawmakers are in favor of the Facebook breakup, and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has pursued an antitrust case that may have this ultimate effect. However, Haugen told the subcommittee that a breakup would not cure all of the problems Facebook created or encouraged. Instead, she said, algorithms that currently make bad decisions would continue to do so on Instagram.

“If you separate Facebook and Instagram, it’s likely that most of the advertising dollars will go to Instagram, while Facebook continues to be that Frankenstein,” with insufficient resources to deal with the problematic content, she said. The “systems will always exist,” she added.

