France threatens to cut UK energy again in new trawling | political news





France has once again threatened to cut off Britain’s energy supply if the terms of the Brexit deal are not met.

European Minister Clement Beaune said the agreement “must be fully implemented” or “we will take European or national action to put pressure on the UK”.

When asked what action could be taken, Beaune pointed to both Britain’s French exports and European energy exports.

“The UK is dependent on our energy exports,” he added. “They think they can live alone while dominating Europe, and they engage in aggressive first-person, given that it doesn’t work.”

His remarks came after flies were angered by a series of rejections of applications for fish in British waters.

Image: Clement Beaune says France will take ‘action’ if Britain does not fully implement Brexit deal.

The London government announced last month that it had approved only 12 of the 47 applications it received from French small boats.

That anger was further fueled by the Jersey Government’s later announcement that 75 of the 170 license applications it received from French boats had been rejected.

Earlier this year, the French government threatened similar “retaliatory measures” as part of a fishing dispute with Jersey.

This included a threat that could cut off the power of a British Royal vassal, which receives 95% of its power from France via three submarine cables.

France has accused Jersey of stepping into licensing French ships under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with Brussels.

French state-owned EDF Energy generates about a fifth of UK electricity from nuclear, wind and coal and gas power plants.

The company serves over 5 million business and residential customers and is the UK’s largest electricity supplier.

Brexit Minister Frost countered the French government’s energy warning, arguing that it was “irrational” to claim that Britain was acting maliciously in allocating post-Brexit fishing licenses to French ships.

He said London was “extremely tolerant” of EU requests, questioning why the EU was “reacting very quickly to threats”.

“I don’t think we’ve relied on that kind of threat in the last 18 months, especially since January,” he said at the Conservative National Convention in Manchester.

“We know people are frustrated with the way we behave, but we haven’t made that kind of direct threat to our neighbors.

“I don’t think the vaccine export ban earlier this year is another area where the EU is relying on legalism and very quickly on threats, and it’s not the way we should act.

“We don’t. I don’t know why our neighbors have to do that.”

Image: Brexit Minister Lord Frost has questioned why the EU is ‘so quick to respond to threats’.

On Monday, Sir Frost announced the November deadline for the UK and the EU to agree to a change to the post-Brexit agreement in Northern Ireland, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A Conservative colleague told Conservative lawmakers on Monday that he was seeking negotiations with the EU on the future of the protocol but had not yet received a reply from Brussels on a proposal he had announced in July.

As for whether the UK will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said “a decision will probably be made around the beginning of November”.

This would see the UK unilaterally suspend the protocol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/france-threatens-to-cut-off-uks-energy-again-in-new-fishing-row-12426857 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos