Ernest Johnson: Missouri executes man after U.S. Supreme Court rejects postponement request





Johnson – who was convicted of robbing a gas station and murdering three employees almost 27 years ago – was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. CT after receiving a lethal injection, according to Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Department of Missouri. Corrections.

The petition from Johnson’s attorneys, which went to Judge Brett Kavanaugh, claimed the 61-year-old had “presented overwhelming evidence” of his intellectual disability.

“This Court should stay Mr. Johnson’s execution so that his application for certiorari can be fully and fairly considered by this Court. There is no state interest in executing persons with intellectual disabilities. The balance of capital own weighs in favor of Mr Johnson, “app added.

But the Supreme Court’s denial mirrored the Missouri Supreme Court’s May ruling refusing to stop his execution. The Missouri governor’s office said in a press release Monday that “Mr Johnson’s claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts on six occasions, including including a unanimous decision of the Missouri Supreme Court. “

“The state is ready to deliver justice and carry out the legal sentence Mr. Johnson received pursuant to the Missouri Supreme Court order,” Republican Gov. Mike Parson said.

The United States Supreme Court had previously ruled against Johnson in May, when he called for his execution to be carried out by a firing squad, fearing the state’s lethal injection protocol was likely to produce excruciating convulsions because of his brain tumor. Johnson suffered from epilepsy from the tumor and his lawyers argued his condition would be exacerbated if executed with pentobarbital, a class of drugs known to cause seizures.

Johnson, in a final handwritten statement shared with members of the media on Tuesday, said in part: “I’m sorry and remorseful for what I’m doing.” He also said he loved his family and friends and thanked his lawyer and those who prayed for him.

According to a Gallup poll released in 2019, a majority of Americans – 60% of those polled – said they supported life without parole as a punishment for murder over and above the death penalty. It was the first time in at least 30 years that most Americans had come out in favor of a life sentence, Gallup said.

