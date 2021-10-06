1 in 10 people in the UK will have diabetes by 2030, charity predicts | diabetes





According to a report, 1 in 10 people in the UK will have diabetes by 2030 due to an alarming level of obesity.

About 90% of people with diabetes have type 2, a condition that is more likely to develop when people are overweight. The majority of adults in the UK now have an unhealthy weight for 68% of men and 60% of women, and over 27% of men and 29% of women are officially obese.

Diabetes diagnoses have doubled in the past 15 years and an analysis by Diabetes UK shows that 5.5 million people in the UK are likely to have diabetes before the end of the decade.

This will put millions of Britons at risk of fatal complications including heart attack, kidney failure, stroke, amputation and blindness, the charity report says.

As a result, the UK faces a public health emergency unless urgent action is taken to contain the situation, said Chris Askew, the charity’s chief executive.

Diabetes UK estimates that there will be over 87,000 hospital admissions per year for diabetes in the UK by 2030. This is an increase of 14% compared to 2020-21 and more than 50% compared to 2006-07.

The charity report is based on data from Public Health England and the Association of Public Health Observatory. Further analysis by Diabetes UK shows that 1 in 3 UK adults over 17 million may have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 2030.

The charity is urging action on several fronts, including enrolling more people into the NHS diabetes prevention program. The program aims to help people reach a healthy weight, learn to eat better and make regular exercise a part of their lives.

They also want to expand access to weight loss programs and allow diabetics to get regular NHS checkups to reduce their risk of complications.

Currently, nearly 4.1 million people in the UK have either been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, accounting for less than 1 in 10 cases, or have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, which is closely related to obesity and can be influenced by age, ethnic background and family history. . It is estimated that an additional 850,000 people are living with Type 2, but they do not know this.

Every diabetes diagnosis is life-changing, Askew said. The ever-present fear of the condition’s negligence and serious, life-changing complications is a lifetime reality for millions of families across the UK. The sobering thought today is that if we don’t act, we will hear that hundreds of thousands of people have type 2 diabetes.

We were at a turning point in a public health emergency and action is needed today. It doesn’t have to be the way we know that with the right care and support, diabetes complications can be avoided and cases of type 2 diabetes can be alleviated or even completely prevented.

We don’t want our predictions to become reality. What we need to see is the will, determination and determination of governments to put this crisis on track and improve the future health of our nation for future generations.

Diabetes UK is launching a new TV campaign, This is Diabetes, targeting families across the UK with diabetes.

