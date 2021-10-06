United States records largest increase in nationwide homicide rate in modern history, CDC says





Preliminary data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, released early Wednesday, suggests that the homicide rate in the United States rose 30% between 2019 and 2020. This is the largest increase recorded in the United States. modern history – and confirms thanks to public health data an increase in homicides which, until now, had only been identified by crime statistics.

According to the NCHS, the previous largest increase in the homicide rate in the United States was a 20% increase recorded from 2000 to 2001 due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“This is the biggest increase in 100 years,” said Robert Anderson, head of the mortality statistics branch at NCHS.

“The only larger increase since we recorded this data occurred between 1904 and 1905, and that increase was most likely – at least in part – the result of better coverage,” Anderson told CNN. “We had added states to what we call death registration areas, so we were counting deaths in more areas over time. We didn’t have all the states reported before 1933.”

The new data shows that the homicide rate in the United States has fallen from about six homicides per 100,000 people in 2019 to 7.8 per 100,000 in 2020, according to the NCHS. Researchers at the center noted that the homicide rate of 7.8 in 2020 is the highest recorded in the United States since 1995, but remains significantly lower than the rates of the early 1980s, which exceeded 10 homicides per 100,000 people. .

“So that’s obviously a concern, but we’re not where we were at that point,” Anderson said. “We’re going in the wrong direction for sure.”

While the initial release of preliminary NCHS data did not provide a total homicide count as of 2020, the FBI Uniform Crime Report recorded around 21,570 total murders last year, up from around 16. 425 murders in 2019.

NCHS researchers plan to conduct follow-up analyzes on the new homicide data to better understand state-level data and how homicides occurred. For example, provisional data does not document the different mechanisms of homicide, but the researchers noted that provisional data on gun-related deaths also increased last year, from a rate of 11.9 gun deaths per 100,000 in 2019 to 13.6 per 100,000 in 2020 – a 14% increase.

Regarding state differences in the data, Anderson said only three states appeared to have seen a decrease in homicides last year: Maine, New Mexico and Alaska.

“These are really the only states where we’ve seen declines,” Anderson said.

Overall, preliminary homicide data are consistent with the separate findings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Last month, the FBI released its Uniform Crime Annual Report for 2020, showing the number of homicides increased nearly 30% from 2019, the biggest increase in a single year the agency has seen. recorded since she began tracking these crimes in the 1960s.

The rising homicide rate in the United States is a worrying threat to the country’s public health – but not surprisingly, Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told CNN.

He said the increase in homicides has come alongside a recent increase in violence, hatred, tensions, political divisions and anger displayed in communities across the country.

“We see it literally before our eyes – at school board meetings and public events,” Benjamin said.

“People seem to have lost all civility, and then you associate that with having to stay home and being stressed out about it, losing your job, losing resources, fearing for your health, no more guns. on fire, ”he said. “I think we need to understand how we de-conflict our society.”

Earlier this year, criminology experts told CNN that the increase in homicides was due to several factors. The pandemic has closed schools and businesses, leading to unemployment. This meant that unemployed children and adults were stuck at home, causing stress and anxiety levels to skyrocket, especially in low-income households.

The pandemic has also changed the way police officers do their jobs – due to illness and social estrangement – which in turn has led to fewer officers on the streets in areas most in need of crime prevention.

“I think Covid was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Eddie Bocanegra, senior director of Readi Chicago, a program that seeks to help those most affected by gun violence said in January.

“It’s almost like these communities just had their heads above water,” Bocanegra said, “and then Covid hit and they just sank.”

