A significant proportion of Americans believe that the US-British relationship is more important today than it was five years ago.





Americans believe that the “AUKUS” security partnership will have a positive impact on global security.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago

BOSTON, October 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A new Emerson College poll commissioned by the Association of Marshall Scholars found that 76% of U.S. residents say the U.S.-UK alliance is more important today than it was five years ago. appeared to be thinking. That’s a 16 point increase from the 60% of US residents who said so last year.

60% of US residents believe the new AUKUS transaction will have a positive impact on global security.

Respondents were asked about the recent acquisition of nuclear submarines in the Indo-Pacific through alliances with Australia and the UK, effectively ending a previous diesel-electric submarine contract with France. A majority of US residents (60%) believe that the new AUKUS transaction will have a positive impact on global security, while 19% believe it will have a negative impact on global security.

The importance of the US “special relationship” with the UK is still being reinforced through public opinion, with 52% of respondents citing the UK as America’s most valuable ally and strategic partner.

A majority of respondents (40%) said shared democratic norms and values ​​had the most important impact on a strong alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Nell Breyer, executive director of the Association of Marshall Scholars, said, “Americans continue to see the US-British alliance as beneficial to the democratic values, security, and peace we share.” Despite its duration, it is clear that relations with the UK are seen as the basis for solving global problems.”

Additionally, a majority of Americans (78%) believe it is very important (51%) or somewhat important (27%) that the United States and the United Kingdom work together on climate change. US UK collaboration on clean power was preferred by a majority (27%) of respondents, while marine energy and wind production (13%), forestry and ecosystem restoration (11%) were other areas of potential cooperation mentioned by survey respondents.

Interestingly, Americans are divided on whether the UK was properly consulted before the US pulled out of Afghanistan last month. 38% think the UK is adequately negotiated, 37% think it is not, and 35% are unsure.

Methodology All respondents in this study were part of a complete representative sample of n=1,001. Data were weighted by the US parameter. The confidence interval (CI), similar to the margin of error in polls, is +/- 3%. The dataset was weighted by gender, education, race, and region based on US Census data. Data was collected via cell phone samples using SMS-to-web, wire samples using IVR, and online panels provided by Amazon Mturk.

About Emerson College Polling Emerson College Polling has been voted one of the most accurate college polling agencies by Nate Silvers’ FiveThirtyEight and Bloomberg News. Emerson College Polling is a founding member of the American Association of Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Transparency Initiative.

