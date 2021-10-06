US Oil Reaches Highest Level Since 2014 Amid Global Energy Crisis





Oil well pump jacks operated by Chevron Corp. in San Ardo, California, United States, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Oil prices in the United States rose for a fifth day on Wednesday to their highest level since 2014 amid global concerns over energy supply amid signs of strain in crude, natural gas and other markets. coal.

Brent crude prices also climbed for a fourth day amid supply concerns, especially after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC +, decided on Monday to say with their expected production increase rather than boost it further.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil hit $ 79.18 a barrel, the highest since November 10, 2014. The market was up 0.15%, or 12 cents, to $ 79.05 a barrel, at 0128 GMT.

Brent crude added 0.15%, or 12 cents $ 82.68 a barrel after hitting a three-year high in the previous session.

On Monday, OPEC + agreed to join its July pact to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month until at least April 2022, gradually phasing out 5.8 million bpd of production cuts. existing.

“Crude extended gains as investors worry about the market tightening as the energy crisis increases demand,” ANZ said in a note.

“The (OPEC +) increase was far less than the market expected, given the energy crisis across the world. Unsurprisingly, there is speculation that OPEC will be forced to move before the next meeting scheduled if demand continues to increase. “

At the end of last month, the OPEC + Joint Technical Committee (JTC) said it expected a supply shortfall of 1.1 million bpd this year, which could turn into a surplus of 1.4 million bpd next year.

Oil prices have jumped more than 50% this year, adding to inflationary pressures that fear crude-consuming countries like the United States and India could derail the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite pressure to increase production, OPEC + feared that a global fourth wave of COVID-19 infections could affect the recovery in demand, a source told Reuters shortly before the talks on Monday.

However, inventory data from the United States, the world’s largest consumer of oil, has shown signs of slowing demand for fuel.

The American Petroleum Institute reported that oil inventories in the United States had risen by 951,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 1, the OilBook website reported on Tuesday.

Inventories of gasoline and distilled fuel have also increased, the website reported, citing data from the API.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/10/06/oil-markets-us-crude-futures-energy-supply.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos