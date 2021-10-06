UK bans Essay Mills to crack down on academic fraud





College Students And Companies Helping College Students Cheating With Written Essays Are Criminalized Under New Government Proposal

The UK Ministry of Education announced Tuesday that it would be banned from operating so-called “essay factories” that offer, arrange or advertise paid assessment writing services.

Alex Burghart, the newly appointed Minister of Technology, said: We are taking steps to ban these fraudulent services.”

The measure will be added to the Skills and post-16 Education bill currently passing Congress, a sign of continued concern over the rise in academic morale across the country.

The Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, tasked with maintaining the university’s academic standards, identified more than 900 websites offering cheating services, up from 635 in 2018.

Some essay factories rely on writers from Africa and the Middle East to produce plagiarized works, while others boast that writers attended elite institutions in the UK. Ministers have lobbied online payment and advertising platforms to ban such services from their sites.

On Tuesday, a website advertised that a plain 1,000-word undergraduate history essay would cost £124 with a seven-day notice. They also funded students to pay their bills over the course of a year.

Another company advertised that it would offer a master’s degree program of 15,000 words in 60 days for £4,000. Also, their services on the website are not cheating and students should “use our custom essays as a guide. [their] research”.

Former college secretary Chris Skidmore introduced legislation in February enforcing a ban, calling the essay factory “the corruption that infects the very discipline of learning.”

Skidmore added that his legislation “will not try to criminalize the student himself” for using such a service. He noted that other countries, particularly Australia, are providing a model for governments to crack down on practices.

Officials told the FT that some companies threatened students to disclose customer misconduct to the agency if they didn’t pay them.

Universities UK, representing the Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the news. “Students rarely use essay mills, but every college has a code of conduct that includes severe penalties for students caught submitting work that is not their own,” he said.

The National Union of Students said companies “target the vulnerability and insecurity of students to make money through exploitation” and urged universities to implement academic and pastoral support to combat the lure of such companies. .

