UK manager plans slow return to office as Covid concerns remain





Nearly half of UK employees have returned to the office at least part-time, but new data shows managers expect the numbers to stagnate due to ongoing concerns over the spread of Covid-19 and the shift to flexible working practices.

According to a survey of more than 1,000 managers by the Financial Times’ Chartered Management Institute, nearly a third of businesses have reduced their office space as a result of adopting a hybrid work model.

The majority of organizations surveyed have adopted a combination of telecommuting and office working for their teams, with an average of 44% of employees returning to work for at least some time.

Managers expect this percentage to increase to 56% by the end of 2021, suggesting that the flexible working practices adopted by many employees during the pandemic will not be fully unraveled in the short term, even after the national lockdown is over.

Ann Francke, Chief Executive Officer of CMI, said the slow return to the office was “Delta”. [coronavirus variant], Fuel Shortage and Hybrid Practices and Implementation of Remote Solutions”.

“Most employees who can work in a hybrid way want to do that. [and] In a tight labor market, organizations are more likely to embrace it,” she added. “I am confident that this number will rise further as confidence increases that the corona is contained.”

More than half of managers said they are encouraging employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. Unlike the US, UK labor rules mean few people claim a jab before allowing people to come to work.

About one-fifth of employers have asked their employees to voluntarily disclose their immunization status, but there is potential for tacit pressure on employees.

Nearly two out of three managers feared the delta transformation could lead to another closure of UK businesses, and half warned that the government’s winter plans were not credible. More than half said the company already had a contingency strategy in place for another closure.

“Managers are ready and organizations are in a much better position to deal with lockdowns. Managers have learned from the events of the past two years. . .[most]We have a plan B or C ready to be executed when needed,” said Francke.

Most companies are still restricting employee travel, but as a positive sign for the aviation sector, more than half say they have reopened at least some international flights, limiting them to essential travel only.

Managers also noted the growing crisis in attracting skilled professionals to their organizations. Nearly 7 in 10 managers said the company was recruiting senior positions in September.

As businesses move out of lockdown and seek to rebuild, demand for white-collar roles now rises, driving up wages for law, consulting, finance and accounting professions. Nearly a third of respondents reported that it was more difficult to recruit senior management than before the pandemic.

