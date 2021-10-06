Is America’s Largest Greenhouse the Future of Agriculture?





The world’s population is heading towards 10 billion people by 2050, and the UN predicts that we will have to produce 70% more food to feed them. Jonathan Webb, Founder and CEO of AppHarvest, believes AI-powered greenhouses are a solution.

“We have to find a way to produce a lot more food with a lot less resources, while still being in the midst of climate change,” says Webb. “We can do it using technology.”

Built in 2020 and sited on 60 acres, AppHarvest says its state-of-the-art greenhouse produces 30 times more per acre than open fields, while using 90% less water.

“The facility allows you to control the light, heat and nutrition of the crops,” says Josh Lessing, CTO of AppHarvest. “When you have so much control over the environment, you can do a lot of interesting things,” he says.

LED lights are used to supplement natural light and crops are grown without soil, in an alternative growing medium that allows water and nutrients to be absorbed by the plant root.

Using 300 sensors and AI, the facility collects data on more than 700,000 plants, and growers can remotely monitor the microclimate to ensure crops are receiving the ideal amount of nutrients and nutrients. ‘water. AppHarvest’s robots assess which tomatoes are ripe enough to harvest, then pick and prune them using their robotic arms.

“Building technology to predict, direct the culture and create absolute stability in the food supply allows us to grow locally and control our food destiny. This is the real opportunity with robotics and AI, ”says Lessing.

The impact of agriculture

Global food production currently accounts for a third of greenhouse gases, 80% of deforestation, 70% of terrestrial biodiversity loss and 70% of all freshwater use, according to WWF, but many companies are looking for solutions. high-tech greenhouses, vertical farms, where food is grown indoors in beds stacked vertically without soil or natural light, are gaining popularity. NextOn operates a vertical farm in an abandoned tunnel under a mountain in South Korea. US company AeroFarms plans to build a 90,000 square foot indoor vertical farm in Abu Dhabi, and Berlin-based Infarm has brought modular vertical farms directly to grocery stores, growing fresh produce in stores in Tokyo.

Professor Hon-ming Lam teaches climate-smart agriculture and sustainable plant and agricultural biotechnology at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He believes greenhouse farming can help ensure food security, and says building greenhouses on land inaccessible to field crops, or near a city where the produce will be consumed, can reduce costs. and carbon emissions.

But there are challenges; Lam says high-tech greenhouses can successfully produce grape and leafy vegetable crops, but growing grains and staple crops is impractical.

He adds that large greenhouses have always been expensive to operate and require a lot of electricity, although the introduction of LED technology and improved insulation design have reduced energy consumption.

AppHarvest hopes to improve its efficiency and minimize its carbon emissions and using renewable energy sources in the future.

Currently, AppHarvest’s tomatoes can be found in grocery chains and restaurants in the United States, selling for about the same price as a standard tomato. In the coming years, the Morehouse plant plans to grow other types of vines such as cucumber or bell pepper. A new facility is being built in Kentucky to grow leafy greens and herbs, and another for berries.

“Agriculture is one of the biggest polluters in the world,” Lessing says. “We are creating a new framework on how to restructure the food supply, reduce carbon emissions and create stability.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/06/world/appharvest-kentucky-greenhouse-robot-farming-spc-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos