The gender pay gap in the UK widens despite pressures to improve business.





The gender pay gap in the UK has widened despite efforts by governments and regulators to close the persistent gender pay gap across UK businesses.

The Financial Times’ analysis of official data submitted by employers shows that the income gap between men and women in the same company is getting worse in many sectors of the UK.

In April 2020, when the government compiled the latest figures, women received 87p for every pound paid to men. This was worse than in 2019, when the wage gap was 12.8%, and in 2018, when the gap was 11.9%.

As only about two-thirds of employers reported in 2019, the FT also gave businesses two years to close the pay gap compared to 2018.

The average wage gap in sectors such as finance, insurance, education, technology, and energy increased during this period.

The larger overall disparity will come as a disappointment to civil servants, fair pay activists and regulators who have put pressure on businesses to close the gender gap. The Hampton-Alexander review, completed this year, recommended that companies make up at least 30% of their boards of directors.

“The gap is widening in many areas,” said Pavita Cooper, vice president of the 30% Club, a gender diversity campaign with similar goals.

She said the epidemic has exacerbated the situation in terms of pressure on women to look after children during lockdown and men are often the first to return to work.

The extended pay gap reporting period during the pandemic has reduced visibility and focus across leadership teams, Cooper adds. Due to the impact of the pandemic, the 2019/20 implementation has been suspended to support businesses and the 2020/21 implementation has been postponed from April to October. The deadline for submissions was Tuesday night.

Banks and law firms were among the employers with the largest pay gaps, largely due to the low number of women in senior positions.

HSBC had a median pay gap of 48% for all UK employees in 2020. This means that on average women earn less per hour than men, slightly higher than in the previous two years. This is because “there are more men in senior and high-wage roles, and more women in low- and low-wage roles,” he said.

“We are committed to further increasing the representation of women in senior leadership positions, and we have set a goal and we have seen improvement over the years.”

Goldman Sachs International’s median hourly wage is 36.8%, up from 35.5% in 2018 and 34.4% in 2019, the bank says reflects “a continuing disparity in gender representation at the highest levels”.

Women make up only the highest quarter of bank salaries. CEO Richard Gnodde said, “This issue remains an important priority for the company. . . It works, but it takes time.”

For Lloyds, the gap is nearly 34%, up from 32.8% in 2018 and 33.5% in 2019. At higher positions”. The gap in bonus levels was about 70%.

Barclays has a higher median pay gap at 38.1%, but has reduced it from 42.9% in 2018 and 41.8% in 2019.

“The representation of women in senior positions is improving, but the nature of this job will take some time before progress is reflected in pay gap reporting in a meaningful way,” Barclays said.

Law firms also had the highest gender wage gap. Women earned an average of 47.4% less hourly hourly wages than men at 45% in 2018 and 43% in 2019 to 45% in 2018 and 43% in 2019. At Allen & Overy, the gap widened from 39% in 2018 to 46.4%. In 2019, it is 44%.

Other law firms like Clifford Chance and Hogan Lovells have a pay gap in their early 40s, while Linklaters and Norton Rose are close to 40%.

Wealth managers performed better in the financial services industry, but most women earned an average of about a quarter less than men.

Other companies with larger pay gaps blamed certain gender biases in their teams. Energy group EDF, which has a gender pay gap of around 33%, said it reflected the number of high-paid male nuclear engineers, for example, while customer service was evenly distributed.

The 2020 figures are skewed by the fact that many companies used vacation plans in April, which they had to report. This means that comparisons to companies in the hospitality, retail, aviation, construction and other sectors are more difficult to judge as most employees were not employed at the time.

For example, the wage gap in Wagamama was 44%, but this is because the UK employed only 9 people (less than 1% of the total workforce) in April 2020, when the UK closed its doors to all restaurants and other non-essential businesses. Closed due to an epidemic.

The FT reported that the gender pay gap was 15.9%, down from 18% two years ago.

methodology

Because FT most accurately reflects the experience of most employees, it uses the median or the median of the distribution as a measure of average salary. Average measurements are easily skewed by a small number of high-income individuals. However, the median is very strong against outliers. You can read more about this here.

We used the median for the mean of the wage gaps for different companies. This is incomplete, but it is impossible to calculate the actual average without individual payroll information.

Best/worst sector analysis excludes sectors with fewer than 50 company submissions because the smaller the sample size, the more likely the mean is skewed by outliers. Sections that laid off more than 30% of the workforce were also eliminated.

