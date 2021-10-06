A significant majority of Americans believe the US-UK relationship is more important today than it was five years ago





Americans Believe “AUKUS” Security Partnership Will Have Positive Impact on Global Security

Posted: October 5, 2021 at 8:47 PM MDT | Updated: 7 hours ago

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – New Emerson College survey commissioned by the Association of Marshall Scholars finds 76% of U.S. residents think the U.S.-British alliance is more important today than it does was not five years ago. This is a sixteen point increase from the 60% of U.S. residents who responded this way last year.

60% of US residents believe the new AUKUS deal will positively affect global security.

Respondents were asked about the recent alliance with Australia and the UK that secured nuclear-powered submarines in the Indo-Pacific, ending the previous diesel-electric submarine deal concluded between Australia and France. The majority (60%) of US residents believe the new AUKUS deal will positively affect global security, while 19% believe it will negatively affect global security.

The importance of the United States ‘”special relationship” with the United Kingdom remains reinforced by public opinion, with 52% of respondents identifying it as the United States’ most valuable ally and strategic partner.

The plurality (40%) of respondents say that shared democratic norms and values ​​have the most significant influence on a strong alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“Americans continue to view the US-UK alliance as beneficial to our shared democratic values, security and peace,” said Dr. Nell Breyer, executive director of the Association of Marshall Scholars. “Despite a period of deep uncertainty, it is clear that the relationship with the UK is seen as fundamental to meeting global challenges.”

In addition, the majority (78%) of Americans think that it is very important (51%) or somewhat important (27%) that the United States and the United Kingdom work together in the fight against climate change. Collaboration between the US and UK on clean energy was the preference of a plurality (27%) of respondents, offshore and wind power generation (13%), and forest and forest restoration. ecosystems (11%) being other areas of potential collaboration noted by survey respondents.

Interestingly, the US perception is divided on whether the UK was properly consulted before the US left Afghanistan last month: 38% believe the UK was properly consulted. consulted, 37% think it was not and 35% are not sure.

Methodology All respondents to this study were part of a fully representative sample of n = 1,001. Data were weighted by US parameters. The credibility interval (CI), similar to the survey’s margin of error is +/- 3%. Data sets were weighted by gender, education, race, and region based on US Census data. Data was collected via a cell phone sample using SMS-to-web, a landline sample using IVR, and an online panel provided by Amazon MTurk.

About Emerson College Polling Emerson College Polling has been ranked among the Most Accurate University Pollers by Nate Silvers’ FiveThirtyEight and Bloomberg News. Emerson College Polling is a founding member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) Transparency Initiative.

