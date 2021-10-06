Amazon Opens UK’s First Offline Non-Food Store | Amazon





Amazon is strengthening its UK high-street presence by opening its first non-food brick-and-mortar store offering a best-selling line of books, electronics, toys, games and home goods.

The outlet at Kent’s Bluewater Shopping Center is the first online retailer to open an Amazon four-star store outside of the United States, and uses website sales data to determine what’s popular with local shoppers.

The range of products sold in the store changes regularly, and Amazon employees respond to customer feedback and new product launches.

Amazon opened its first four-star store in New York in 2018. The concept got its name from the idea that every item sold there was rated by shoppers at least 4 out of 5.

The Bluewater store is Amazon’s latest venture into UK brick-and-mortar retail after a series of other recent attempts including a fashion pop-up store, an Amazon Fresh grocery store in West London, and high-tech hair. Capital beauty salon.

Andy Jones, director of Amazon 4-star UK, said the company has been working in UK stores before the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re definitely excited to get our customers in now and see what they think, Jones said. A location like Bluewater totally made sense to us because we’ve seen the model work really well in shopping malls in the US.

They have the Amazon products they expect, but there are also local products from smaller vendors. Because that’s a big part of Amazon’s business.

The store also features products from small business sellers sold through Amazon Marketplace operations.

However, Jones hasn’t confirmed if the Bluewater store is an individual test or if more UK four-star stores are planned.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Richard Lim, CEO of consulting firm Retail Economics, suggested that Bluewater stores are a retailer’s attempt to gain more knowledge of customer behavior.

This is another attempt by Amazon to penetrate the physical retail space. As far as Amazon is concerned, this is actually another opportunity to do some testing on the market, Lim said.

One of their main motivations and ambitions is to better understand how the physical and digital worlds interact. They understand how the digital world works, but they don’t have much visibility into the real world.

Lim said if Amazon were to open a sizable number of stores in the UK, it would do so by acquiring existing large retailers, much like it did when it acquired the Whole Foods Market grocery chain in the US in 2017.

They don’t have a big presence in the UK, but they do in the US. He added that large acquisitions are the best bet if you want to enter the market, test, not play, and move on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/oct/06/amazon-opens-first-uk-bricks-and-mortar-non-food-store-bluewater-kent The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos