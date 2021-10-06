Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb urges US to seriously prepare for next pandemic: Shots





Dr. Scott Gottlieb led the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019. His new book discusses the successes and failures of the US response and how to plan for future pandemics.

Deaths and COVID-19 cases are starting to decline, and some experts predict the worst of the delta wave is over, thanks to a combination of vaccination and natural immunity.

However, recent experience cautions against complacency. This (no longer so new) coronavirus and its variants have wreaked havoc and may continue to do so.

And the country urgently needs to improve its pandemic response capabilities to prevent future infectious calamities, argues former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

In his new book, Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic, Gottlieb revisits the federal response to the COVID-19 crisis from his post-government perch position as venture capitalist of healthcare, media commentator and board member of Pfizer, the company that launched one of the first safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Along the way, he recounts the science, policies, notable successes and failures of our nation’s pandemic preparedness and makes a strong case that we already need to plan ahead for other pandemics.

Gottlieb led the FDA from 2017 to 2019, leading the agency through political battles over e-cigarettes and the opioid epidemic. When the pandemic began, he worked with other public health experts to gather the evidence and make recommendations to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

This interview originally aired on Tulsa Public Radio’s Medical Monday. It has been edited for clarity and length.

You were at the forefront of many of the political decisions that were made, or in many cases not made, at the start of the pandemic. Why do you think, for example, that we have failed to quickly implement large-scale COVID-19 testing?

One big problem was that we were playing with our standard approach to deploying a diagnostic test in a public health emergency, without recognizing that we were in a rapidly evolving epidemic where diagnostic testing was going to be essential. This allows the CDC to maintain tight control over testing and testing by deploying a test, initially running the tests, and then deploying them to public health labs. And if that is not enough to meet the public health demand, you would make it available to clinical laboratories such as university hospitals. And if that’s still not enough, you look to commercial manufacturers to speed up testing.

Once the CDC finally designed a test, we quickly passed the eight stage by not having enough tests in place to diagnose early cases. And by the time we set up the tests, it was too late. The virus was everywhere and we weren’t going to be able to use the tests as a tool to try to contain the spread.

Why is the “standard playbook” so slow?

Part of the problem is that our pandemic strategy manual has always envisioned that a pandemic would be caused by the flu. And in the flu setting, having a diagnostic test widely deployed isn’t as important for a reason, because the flu’s incubation period is shorter. People come into contact with the flu and get sick in a much shorter time, and they are usually not contagious until they are contagious. Thus, the diagnosis of people when they are asymptomatic and carry the infection is not as important in the context of influenza control as it is for a coronavirus.

You have been asked to notify President Trump when the pandemic begins. What do you think he did well in responding to the pandemic, and where did he fumble?

I met with the president just before they announced the “15 days to slow the spread” and then another 30 days to slow the spread of the virus. People have criticized the president and say he didn’t take it seriously, and forget that very early on the president accepted a 45-day shutdown, a national shutdown. I mean, an amazing decision, right? It is therefore an indication that they were sufficiently alarmed by the serious risk that this posed that they were ready to take dramatic action.

Where I criticize the administration is that I think we did not respect it. It was going to be a long fight and we had to have a plan to deal with this pervasive risk. It didn’t mean shutting down the country for a year, which wasn’t on the table, but we had to find a way to put downward pressure on the spread until we could get a vaccine.

I think in the end they had given up on a lot of these simpler interventions like wearing masks or reducing high-risk activities in high-risk settings. We never really came together around a set of actions that we could take together. We could have used the White House intimidation chair to get common action around a common set of ideas.

In the book, you explain some of the ways the United States has tried to plan for future pandemics. On the one hand, we have a strategic chicken stock. Is this still true and what is it for?

Yeah, that’s still true. It’s less secret now than it was at one time. This stems from pandemic planning around 2005, when we predicted the risk of a pandemic with H5N1 avian influenza. And there were concerns that in a flu pandemic you might not have enough eggs to make vaccines or that the chickens themselves that lay the eggs would be wiped out by the strain of the flu.

As many people probably know, the flu shot is made from chicken eggs. Basically you use a chicken egg that has a developing hen embryo in it to grow the flu virus, then you take the virus from the chicken egg and make the vaccine. So, to protect us from an avian flu that would either decimate chicken flocks across the country or overwhelm our egg supply, we created this strategic stock of chickens that have been sequestered in carefully maintained facilities, so you always have a supply of chicken eggs. And we maintain this as a strategic cover against pandemics. So there has been a lot of planning for a pandemic. He just focused on the flu.

You offer an example of how the US pharmaceutical manufacturing industry could prepare for the next pandemic. In the book, you describe how Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017 and caused major disruption in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Still, there was a factory run by pharmaceutical company Amgen that continued to manufacture non-stop. What does this tell us about crisis planning?

First of all, this installation was operating at full capacity. I mean, they had the generators to back up their generators. They had enough fuel to operate for months off the grid. And so I asked the obvious question [of CEO Bob Bradway]: Why did you build this exceptionally hardened facility?

And his response was, “We made an implicit guarantee to the federal government that there would never be an interruption in the supply of Neupogen,” which was a drug they were making there. Neupogen is used to replenish white blood cells, usually after chemotherapy. But if there was ever a radiation attack and people had their bone marrow poisoned by radiation, you would also need a lot of Neupogen to help save people from radiation poisoning. And as a strategic hedge against this eventuality, the federal government paid Amgen an explicit sum of money to build this exceptional facility.

It is an illustration of the type of planning that must be put in place to guard against a pandemic. We have to pay for some residual capacity in the current system. We can’t just build plants and put them on the back burner. We have to keep them warm. We have to make them work.

The example I am using is a high complexity diagnostic lab that can run 3000 PCR machines at 80% capacity. This is the maximum efficiency. You can’t use them all the time. You need downtime, maybe have 5,000 machines and run them at 50% capacity. So now you have surge capacity available. Someone will have to pay for this residual capacity because it is expensive. So that’s when the government can step in and pay for some residual capacity as a strategic hedge against a bad outcome like a pandemic.

You are arguing for a forecasting service modeled on the National Weather Service to use strategic insight into the data so that we are not caught off guard by another pandemic. Do you think we’ll get there? Will we be better prepared next time?

I hope we will. I mean, the book is my attempt to begin to stimulate a discussion of what we need to do to be better prepared and toughened up for these eventualities in the future. I think there is going to be a more fundamental debate that needs to precede the debate on how we prepare for the next pandemic, and that is the debate on the role of public health. I think that to prepare well for the next pandemic, we will have to empower public health agencies. We’re going to have to develop new capacities at the CDC and empower them to act in a public health crisis of this magnitude in the future.

I think there is currently skepticism about public health. And it’s not just some kind of right-left, conservative versus liberal debate. I think it’s more prevalent than that. So we need to have a fundamental discussion about the role of public health. How can we reform the process by which public health councils are generated and disseminated and achieve consensus on the appropriate role of public health agencies which hopefully gives them the authority they need to exercise the right? role they will have to play in a public health crisis.

John Henning Schumann is a physician and writer in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he hosts StudioTulsa Medical Monday for KWGS Public Radio of Tulsa.

