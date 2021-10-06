UK industry could face shutdown as wholesale gas prices hit all-time high | gas





Wholesale gas prices in the UK hit an all-time high amid further warnings about the future of the UK’s energy-intensive industry and companies supplying domestic customers.

Wholesale gas prices for same-day delivery crossed the 3/therm level for the first time on Wednesday morning and hit 350p at one point, well above the surge in gas demand during the February 2018 Beast from the East cold wave.

Gas prices also hit all-time highs across Europe, with stocks falling under energy pressure. The European Stoxx 600 index fell 1.9% in early trading and the FTSE 100 fell 1.8% in London.

British companies that depend on high energy consumption, such as steel, chemical and fertilizer plants, have warned that they will not be able to operate normally during the winter unless the government takes urgent action.

The Energy Intensive Users Group trade organization said vital industries could be shut down without help from governments and energy regulator Ofgem.

Richard Leese, chairman of the group, said: We have already seen the impact of astronomical increases in energy costs on production in the fertilizer and steel sectors.

Given that the UK’s energy-intensive industry produces numerous essential domestic and industrial products and is inherently connected to many supply chains, no one wants this to happen in other industries this winter.

The cap on energy bills ensures that higher prices aren’t passed on to consumers, but it will hurt more suppliers, 12 of which have already collapsed this year. Credit rating agency Moody’s expects more companies to collapse and more consolidation in the market.

The rise in gas and energy prices has been driven by a variety of reasons, including low production levels, a lack of wind power needed to power the turbines, and cold winter forecasts, along with growing global demand.

Meanwhile, oil prices have risen to levels not seen in years, and Brent has crossed its highest level since 2018 at $83 a barrel.

We see this rise as temperatures begin to drop across Europe and consumers increasingly turn on heating in their homes. EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Wednesday that the price shock cannot be underestimated. Failure to do so risks jeopardizing Europe’s recovery.

The EU’s head of climate policy, Frans Timmermans, said the carbon market was not the cause of the surge in gas and electricity prices. He said: EU climate law is our guiding principle and we will not publish it again.

