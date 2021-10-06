U.S. states strive to exceed global aviation emissions standards





WASHINGTON / MONTREAL, Oct.6 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is set to exceed global standards designed to cut emissions from flights, as pressure mounts to limit the industry’s greenhouse gases, five said States the White House in a letter viewed by Reuters.

Major aircraft and engine makers joined airlines this week in pledging to a non-binding goal of net zero emissions by 2050, but environmentalists say governments need to step up regulatory efforts to ensure that these objectives are effective.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to apply global aircraft emissions standards to planes at U.S. domestic airports, a letter from states consulted by Reuters to White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said, to the EPA and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Biden administration did not immediately comment.

The EPA is expected to get ahead of the United Nations aviation agency in approving standards to reduce greenhouse gases and air pollution from new aircraft engines entering service after 2030, the report said. letter from Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, California and Minnesota and the International Clean Transportation Council (ICCT).

The latest US policy “favors ambitious targets and tax credits (for sustainable aviation fuel) over legally binding GHG targets,” the letter said. Last month, the White House announced it was targeting a 20% drop in aviation emissions by 2030.

But in seeking to go it alone on aviation standards, the United States would deviate from the system of global standards developed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The United Nations agency sets global standards on everything from runway markings to accident investigation.

“The United States should stop outsourcing aircraft emissions policy to ICAO,” the letter said from the California Air Resource Board and other state attorneys general.

Airlines aspire to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to zero, but the United States does not yet have policies to support this goal, ”said Andrei Kodjak, executive director of Washington-based ICCT. “It is high time the Biden administration adopted standards to accelerate the development of low-carbon aircraft and engines.”

In its final days in office, the Trump administration finalized emissions standards for new aircraft that a dozen U.S. states contested as being too lenient.

States and ICCT propose that the EPA begin work to establish new emissions rules for new aircraft engines entering service in or after 2030.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Allison Lampert in Montreal. Editing by Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-states-push-surpass-world-emissions-norms-aviation-2021-10-06/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos