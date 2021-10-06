PRECIOUS-Gold Falls As Dollar Rises, Bond Yields Deter Attractiveness





* 10-year US Treasury yields peaked since June

* National ADP employment report expected at 12:15 GMT (price updates)

October 6 (Reuters) – Gold prices extended their losses on Wednesday, penalized by a surge in the dollar and US Treasury yields ahead of US non-farm wage data.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $ 1,750.51 an ounce at 07:23 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.7% to $ 1,749.40 .

The dollar climbed to its 2021 highs, undermining gold’s appeal to those holding other currencies, and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit its highest level since June.

Gold price dynamics are biased downward based on monetary policy expectations, said Kyle Rodda, analyst at IG Market.

There are still significant signs of cost pressures in the global economy and this will keep the focus on central banks and tightening policy.

Gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, but the reduction in central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push up government bond yields, resulting in lower government bond yields. higher opportunity cost for holding non-interest bearing bullion.

The focus is now on US Friday payroll data, which is expected to show 488,000 jobs were created in September. The National ADP Payroll Processor Employment Report is due at 12:15 GMT.

Gold prices will likely consolidate in a range of $ 1,745 to $ 1,775, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage firm OANDA, said in a note.

Once tapering is fully integrated, financial markets will become obsessed with the risks to the outlook for 2022 and it will be the green light for many investors to return to bullion.

Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans said on Tuesday he continued to believe supply bottlenecks were responsible for most of the recent rise in inflation and that they would subside. He also reiterated that the central bank was about to start cutting back on its monthly asset purchases.

Spot silver fell 1.1% to $ 22.42 an ounce, platinum slipped 1.4% to $ 948.02 and palladium fell 0.9% to 1,896.66 $. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/global-precious-idUSL1N2R2029 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos