EXCLUSIVE US to tell critical rail and airlines to report hacks and name cyber bosses

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki listens to US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talk about an investigation into the treatment of Haitian migrants at the US-Mexico border during the daily briefing in the room press release Brady at the White House in Washington, USA, September 24, 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

October 6 (Reuters) – The Transportation Security Administration plans to introduce new regulations that will force America’s largest rail and airport operators to improve their cybersecurity procedures, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a speech on Wednesday. .

The coming changes will force “high-risk” rail companies and “critical” operators of US airports and airplanes to do three things: get there.

The planned regulations come after cybercriminals attacked a major U.S. pipeline operator, causing gas shortages located along the U.S. east coast in May. The incident led to new cybersecurity rules for pipeline owners in July.

Whether by air, land or sea, our transportation systems are of the utmost strategic importance to our national and economic security, Mayorkas said, based on prepared remarks reviewed by Reuters. The past year and a half has powerfully demonstrated what is at stake.

One of the main concerns driving the new policies is the growth of ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure companies.

It is the first of its kind when it comes to cyber-focus, said a senior homeland security official, who declined to be named, of the rail safety directive and an update aviation safety programs.

Ransomware, a type of malware variant that encrypts a victimized system until the owner pays the hacker a ransom in the form of cryptocurrency, has become increasingly common in recent years.

If the transport isn’t working, if people can’t get from A to B, it can build up the pressure pretty quickly [to pay the ransom], said the senior official.

The announcement also follows reports in June of a Chinese hacking group infiltrating the New York Citys Metropolitan Transportation Authority and an August 2020 ransomware attack against the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, causing disruption of services.

The Department of Homeland Security helped investigate the MTA incident alongside other federal agencies, including the FBI.

The TSA last month informed the private sector of the impending regulation, the senior official said, and the agency is currently receiving comments.

The regulations will come into force before the end of 2021.

Reporting by Christopher Bing

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

