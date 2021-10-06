COVID-19: UK records 39,851 new cases and 143 coronavirus-related deaths, showing daily figures | UK News





UK government data shows the UK has recorded 39,851 new COVID cases and 143 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily number of infections is the highest since September 6, when 41,192 were recorded.

The latest figures compare to yesterday’s recorded 33,869 COVID-19 infections and 166 deaths, and last week reported 36,722 cases and 150 deaths at this time last week.

A total of 49,035,877 people in the UK now have their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine after 41,347 people got their first dose on Tuesday.

And 28,572 people got a double puncture after the second dose of 45,049,953 people.

According to the latest data, 6,836 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus, compared to 7,027 seven days ago. In addition, 800 corona patients are on ventilators.

Earlier, in a speech at the Conservative Party meeting in Manchester, the prime minister urged workers to return to their offices after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he continued his efforts to end telecommuting, “We have to see people go back to their offices and see them again and again.”

He said at the meeting: “As we come out of COVID, our towns and cities will come to life, because we know that a productive workforce needs a spur that comes only with face-to-face meetings and cold gossip.

“If young people learn at work the way they always do and the way they should, we will see people in the office again and again and again.”

Prime Minister Johnson also welcomed the success of the vaccine and praised those responsible for bringing it to market.

He said: “It was not brewed in the alembics of the Ministry of Health, not the government that made the amazing drug.

“Of course there was Oxford University, but it was the private sector that made it possible.

“Behind the vaccine are companies, shareholders and bankers.

“We need a deep liquidity pool that you can find in the City of London.

“It was capitalism that we had a vaccine in less than a year.

“So the answer is not to attack the wealth-creators, but to encourage them.”

