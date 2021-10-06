U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ask Why Guantanamo Inmate Cannot Testify





WASHINGTON, Oct.6 (Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday asked why the U.S. government would not allow a suspected senior Al Qaeda official detained at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba , to testify to his torture at the hands of the CIA.

Three of the nine judges lobbied Acting U.S. Solicitor General Brian Fletcher over the matter as the tribunal heard oral arguments in the government’s attempt to prevent two former CIA contractors from being questioned in connection of a criminal investigation in Poland into the treatment of detainee Abu Zubaydah.

While judges in general seemed skeptical that lawyers for Zubaydah, a Palestinian captured in 2002 in Pakistan and held by the United States since then without charge, could overcome the government’s national security arguments, some seemed see the option for Zubaydah to testify himself. as an alternative.

“Why not make the witness available?” Asked Conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch, referring to Zubaydah. “What is the government’s objection to the witness testifying in his own treatment and not requiring any additions from the government of any kind?”

Liberal judges Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor seemed to agree, Breyer wondering why Zubaydah was staying at Guantanamo.

“I don’t understand why he’s still there,” Breyer said.

“We want a clear answer,” Sotomayor added.

Fletcher said he was unable to commit to whether Zubaydah could testify but could report to the judges. Zubaydah’s lawyers said he was not allowed to testify under the conditions of his confinement at Guantanamo.

The government is appealing a lower court ruling that Central Intelligence Agency contractors James Elmer Mitchell and John Bruce Jessen could be subpoenaed under a US law that allows federal courts to execute a request for testimony or other evidence for a foreign legal proceeding.

Poland is believed to be the location of a CIA “black site” where the agency used harsh interrogation techniques against Zubaydah.

Zubaydah, now 50, spent 15 years in Guantanamo. He lost one eye and suffered waterboarding – a form of simulated drowning widely considered torture – 83 times in a single month while in CIA detention, according to U.S. government documents.

He was “a longtime terrorist associate and ally of Osama bin Laden,” the leader of the militant Islamist group al-Qaeda killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011, according to a Justice Department file.

Zubaydah’s lawyers want Mitchell and Jessen to testify and provide documents as part of the criminal investigation in Poland. The US government has claimed what is called “state secret privilege” to prevent them from being questioned, saying it would endanger national security.

Zubaydah’s attorney, David Klein, said that the fact that there was a “black site” in Poland is widely known and is not a state secret. Mitchell and Jessen could testify to what they saw and heard without mentioning the location, according to Zubaydah’s attorneys. The government disputes this assertion.

Klein said evidence is needed to confirm that Zubaydah was tortured while in Poland.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in 2019 that Mitchell and Jessen were subpoenaable.

The US government disclosed that Zubaydah was being held overseas and interrogated using “enhanced interrogation techniques”, but did not disclose the location of the sites. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2015 that Zubaydah had been detained in Poland in 2002 and 2003.

A Supreme Court decision is due by the end of June.

Details of the CIA’s activities were confirmed in a 2014 U.S. Senate report which concluded that the interrogation techniques were more brutal than those initially disclosed. The report found that the CIA misled the White House and the public about the torture of detainees after Al Qaeda’s September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. The report concludes that no terrorist attack was foiled as a result of the interrogations.

In the aftermath of the 2001 attacks, the United States detained without charge hundreds of suspected “enemy combatants” captured overseas. Zubaydah is one of the 39 remaining Guantanamo detainees, according to the Pentagon.

In another case involving state secrets privilege as applied after Sept. On November 11, judges will hear on November 8 the federal government’s proposal to block a civil rights lawsuit brought by three Muslim men in California who accused the FBI to illegally monitor them.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

