Is there a wage problem in the UK? | payment





British companies have been accused of allowing the UK to become a low-wage, low-skilled and low-productivity economy plagued by low growth.

The prime minister has criticized company bosses who want to import cheap workers to fill vacancies rather than improve the skills of young people already in Britain. Boris Johnson said only a more skilled workforce can demand higher wages and better living standards.

Yes, it takes time and yes sometimes it can be difficult, but this is the change people voted for in 2016, he added.

Business leaders have accused the government of ignoring the aftermath of the Brexit deal and ignoring the Covid-related stagnation of essential goods and parts that could threaten empty shelves ahead of Christmas.

Is there a wage problem in the UK?

Before the 2008 financial crisis, wage settlements averaged 3-3.5% and inflation was well pegged around the 2% target set by the Bank of England. As a result, the standard of living for the average worker is small, but continues to improve. With wages falling during the 2009 recession and sluggish increases of 2% and 2.5% since 2010, it took some time until 2018 for workers’ real wages to catch up to pre-2008 crash levels.

Has your salary declined because of immigration?

Brexit proponents argue that the main reason for the slowdown in wage growth over the past decade has been largely free immigration from EU single market members. However, there is no academic support for this claim. Regarding stagnant wages, there were large numbers of non-British-born workers in the labor pockets of the construction and hospitality sectors, but evidence suggests that most of the migrants joined an expanding industry that would have been smaller without them.

Economic trends and government policies were considered to have a greater influence. For example, the digital revolution since 2000 has automated millions of tasks performed by white-collar workers and has limited their ability to raise wages. Similarly, stricter employment rules enacted by the David Camerons administration have undermined workers’ ability to take industrial action in favor of higher wages.

Will wages rise if we limit the number of migrant workers?

In theory, a severe labor shortage could lead to higher wages in the long run by forcing employers to spend more money training domestic workers. Attorney General Dominic Raab said in a Radio 4s Today program that agricultural labor shortages have forced farmers to mechanize their harvesting, which could increase the productivity of the remaining workers, resulting in higher wages without raising prices.

However, CBI Secretary General Tony Danker asked in response to Johnson’s speech: Where will the funds for all this additional investment come from? He said: With no action on investment and productivity, wage ambitions are ultimately only a pathway to higher prices.

Can every industry raise wages?

Farmers can use the money they save without using harvesters to raise the wages of their farm machine operators, but not all industries can raise wages without passing the cost on to customers. The nursing industry is an example. Johnson said private companies could cut costs by being more tightly integrated into the NHS’s computer systems. However, the biggest cost in the nursing industry is wages. Rising care costs are inevitable and fuel inflation, as most companies caring for the disabled and the elderly in nursing homes already operate on wafer-level low profit margins. Local authorities, the biggest buyers of care, will face higher costs of care, hurting public finances.

Sign up for our daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

Can staff shortages be overcome with retraining on leave?

When the plan ended on September 30th, about 1 million people were on leave. If they can’t find another job in their industry, many of them are likely to retrain in another industry. But corporate groups are unlikely to fill the current shortage, and in the long run, restaurants will struggle to fill chef vacancies and the number of nursing nurses will remain the same for years even if higher wages and better wages are offered. Says. Terms of employment offered.

Simon Wolfson, president of retail chain Next, said some industries are well positioned to deal with supply shortages and skyrocketing energy costs, while others are not. Brexit proponent Sir Wolfson said the government should allow businesses to attract foreign workers after surcharges on employment apply.

Will the same push for higher wages affect the public sector?

It’s not, according to the government, which has frozen public sector salaries above the NHS. Prospect secretary general Mike Clancy said that one of the many shortcomings of the prime minister’s argument is that while private sector organizations can afford to pay higher wages, public sector organizations are too poor to do so. said belief.

If the government wants private companies to raise wages, it sets a bad example of freezing the wages of public sector workers. He said a wage freeze should be the first step toward achieving the high-wage economy the prime minister wants to see.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/2021/oct/06/uk-wage-boris-johnson-skilled-skilled-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos