Omni Energy predicts to become 13th UK supplier to go bankrupt | energy industry





Omni Energy, a British home utility company, said it expects to become the 13th energy supplier to go bankrupt this year unless the gas price crisis eases before winter.

Omni said in an email to about 10,000 customers: Wholesale energy costs continue to rise and it is very likely that Omni Energy will cease trading before the end of November without major changes in wholesale energy costs or government intervention. The company said it will switch to a new supplier unless it opposes the customer.

When the Guardian called the customer helpline, an automatic message was displayed stating that the service only responds to emergencies.

Customers of failed energy companies usually move on to new suppliers by energy regulator Ofgem through last resort suppliers. The system is understood to be burdened by company failures affecting more than 2 million accounts, and the city company Teneo has been put on hold by Ofgem to act as a special manager to run its larger suppliers going bankrupt. it is understood that In September alone, nine energy suppliers went bankrupt.

Omni said in an email to its customers that it does not believe it is suitable for a model in which customers pay their electricity bills in advance through a meter. They said it could increase the risk of customers accidentally disconnecting, unable to get assistance with meter issues, or not being able to access emergency credit to turn on lights.

We encourage you to switch to another vendor as soon as possible to support you and minimize the impact to you. To facilitate this, we have transition partners who will switch their energy to other suppliers at the same price cap as ours. They will choose an energy provider that is better positioned to supply your energy.

If you do not wish this to happen, please let us know by replying to this email so that we can minimize the potential impact of a trade halt.

It is understood that the company is beginning to turn its customers into competing suppliers including Bulb and Scottish Power. But Omni Energy said there is still hope that we can survive.

The Guardian solicited comments from Omni Energy and Ofgem.

